Car fans with an addiction for blockbuster Hollywood films have had it nice for the last decade or so. Between the Transformers and Fast & Furious franchises we've had all kinds of automotive eye candy to see on the big screen, and since filming has to take place somewhere, it means those cool cars are sometimes caught out in the open. The new Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is currently filming in Hawaii, and it looks like the new Jeep Gladiator will play a supporting role in the flic.

Admittedly, the new Jeep Gladiator isn’t quite as fetching as a Lamborghini, but it could be the coolest new pickup truck in the segment. A member of JeepGladiatorForum.com named Wizzard005 spotted a couple Gladiators on the island of Kauai, perched atop a flatbed trailer with what appears to be a Mercedes-Benz Metris commercial-use van.

They’re all riding on some basic-looking wheels that convey a no-nonsense look, and the Jeeps look downright spartan compared to what we typically see from a Fast & Furious movie. If we had to guess (and we do), these two sand-colored Jeeps could be the vehicles-of-choice for some paramilitary force in the film. We can easily visualize a fleet of Gladiators barreling through the forest chasing either bad guys or good guys, and based on the mud and dirt caked into the wheel wells, that’s likely what these Jeeps were doing.

The first trailer for the new Hobbs & Shaw film hit the interweb a couple weeks ago. Billed as being presented by Fast & Furious, the film features former bad guys Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) teaming up to stop a new superhuman bad guy played by Idris Elba. The Jeep Gladiator makes no appearance in the trailer, but we do see all kinds of vehicular carnage so the Fast spinoff should be a quite a ride.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters this summer

Source: JeepGladiatorForum.com, Wizzard005 via YouTube