The "characteristically Maserati sports car" will be built in Modena.
It was almost five years ago when Maserati introduced the stunning Alfieri 2+2 concept (pictured at the end) at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show. Based on the GranTurismo MC Stradale but with a much shorter wheelbase, the sports coupe had a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 engine with 460 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) on tap.
Several months since its debut, in May 2014, Maserati announced plans to put the concept into production with a V6 in three different states of tune: 410 hp, 450 hp, and a range-topping 520 hp. The agenda was to offer both coupe and cabriolet versions with a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive. As the years went by, the Alfieri continued to be nothing more than a promise, with no signs of an actual production car.
Confirmed yet again to get a road-going version in June 2018 when Maserati presented its hugely promising 2018 – 2022 product roadmap, we now learn the Alfieri will morph into a car you’ll actually be able to buy sometime next year.
The reveal was made this week through a short press release announcing that “a characteristically Maserati sports car” will enter pre-series production at the Modena plant in Italy in the first half of next year. It likely means the first batch of customer-spec cars will be built before the end of 2020. To hit its target, Maserati will begin to update the production lines at the factory this fall.
According to preliminary technical specifications released by the Italian marque, the production-ready version will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and an electrified all-wheel-drive system. Full active torque vectoring and active aero are also on the agenda, as is an aluminum spaceframe. The focus on lightweight construction will minimize the weight penalty caused by the implementation of an electrified hardware to only 175 kilograms (386 pounds) over the conventionally powered model.
In terms of performance, the Alfieri in its quickest form will run to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in roughly two seconds and will achieve a top speed in excess of 186 mph (300 kph).
Beyond the Alfieri coupe and cabrio, Maserati also has plans for an all-new Quattroporte and Levante, an updated Ghibli, and a bigger SUV – all of which are coming until 2022 as per the roadmap.
The future of the Modena plant: Maserati meets with public authorities and unions
Modena, 11 February 2019 – Today, at its offices in Via Ciro Menotti, Modena, Harald J. Wester, CEO of Maserati S.p.A., met with Palma Costi, Emilia-Romagna Regional Government Councillor for Productive Activities, and the Mayor of Modena, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli. Meetings were also held with union representatives during the afternoon.
The meetings re-affirmed the strategic mission of the plant, as already highlighted in FCA’s Industrial Plan presented in 2018 and currently under revision. It will be dedicated to the manufacturing of special high performance, high technology sports cars, in line with the tradition and values of the Brand, which has been present in Modena since 1939.
This will exploit the know-how and experience of the team involved in the production of Maserati cars, which requires special capabilities and a very particular fabrication cycle: a wholesome synergy of craftsmanship and innovation, unscrupulous attention to detail and the applications of the highest quality standards, resulting in the manufacturing of unique, exclusive products which represent the very best of the “Made in Italy” brand worldwide.
The plan is to upgrade and renew the current production lines starting this Autumn.
The first pre-series production cars of a totally new model, a characteristically Maserati sports car, will roll off these lines starting in the first half of next year.
The CEO has thus confirmed the key role of the Via Ciro Menotti plant in Maserati's 2018 - 2022 industrial planning; he has assured continuing production and the plan which foresees the renewal and upgrading of the production lines in preparation for the arrival of new models.