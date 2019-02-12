Euro version gets a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine linked to a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Depending on where you live, Mitsubishi’s compact crossover goes by the name of ASX, RVR or Outlander Sport. The third generation has been around since way back in 2010, but the images attached here are not showing the fourth-gen, even though the model has gone through some significant styling changes. It now adopts Mitsu’s latest Dynamic Shield front design language and that means the model has been brought in line with the Eclipse Cross.

LED headlights and taillights are also part of the 2020 model year update, with new colors such as Red Diamond, Sunshine Orange, and Oak Brown being added to the range. Mitsubishi also designed a fresh rear skid plate finished in silver to make the ASX seem a bit more rugged. A similar change has been made at the front bumper to complete the look.

2020 Mitsubishi ASX
Stepping inside the cabin, the size of the touchscreen for the infotainment system has increased from seven to eight inches. Go for the higher-spec models and you get Tom Tom navigation with real-time traffic information. Mitsubishi will soon add a smartphone app to display the vehicle’s odometer, speedometer, warning lamp, remaining info, and other info.

In Europe, the 2020 Mitsubishi ASX comes with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter gasoline engine hooked up as standard to a five-speed manual gearbox. At an additional cost, there’s also a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with a sports mode mimicking six physical gears. The Japanese marque has not provided output details for the engine, but we should mention in the Outlander it’s good for 148 horsepower and 144 pound-feet (195 Newton-meters) of torque.

Interestingly, the press release doesn’t say anything about the diesel, which could mean the 1.6-liter unit has been dropped. Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions of the updated ASX will be available in Europe.

We’ll see the revised Mitsubishi ASX beginning with March 5 when the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will open its doors for its 89th edition. The U.S.-spec 2020 Outlander Sport could follow late next month at the New York Auto Show, unless we’ll have to wait until the second half of November for the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Motors to globally unveil 2020 ASXcompact SUV at Geneva International Motor Show

Tokyo, February 12, 2019 – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will globally unveil the 2020 model year ASXcompact SUV (RVR or Outlander Sport in some markets) at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show*1 to be held March 5th-17th.
 
Since its launch in 2009, the ASX has sold around 1.32 million units overall in around 90 countries. The biggest markets are North America, Europe, Australia and China. Currently the third-highest selling vehicle offered by MMC, the ASX is key to the company's global strategy.
 
The exterior design has undergone a major overhaul under a design philosophy of "robust & ingenious," which serves as an expression of the MMC's global tagline "Drive your Ambition."
 
*1. Officially press days are on March 5th and 6th, and it is open to the general public from March 7th to March 17th.
[Product Overview]
The ASX is a compact SUV designed for the city, offering wide-ranging versatility that makes it perfect for everything from everyday use to exciting adventures. Its lightweight, compact body combined with an SUV's commanding driver sightlines give the ASX excellent handling and easy drivability.
For European markets, ASX is powered by a 2.0L MIVEC*2 16-valve engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission, or the INVECS*3-III CVT with 6-speed Sports Mode. Both two and four-wheel-drive versions are available.
The ASX also delivers reassurance and safety, with features including the RISE impact safety body and a Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) braking system.
*2: Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system
*3: Intelligent and Innovative Vehicle Electronics Control System
 
[Main changes]
1.  Major design change
  • Concept
The design concept is "Impact and Impulse." As well as signature Mitsubishi toughness, the refined and original design projects a strong image, inviting drivers to follow their impulses and take on new challenges.
 
  • Front view
The new ASX brings an evolution in MMC's DYNAMIC SHIELD front design concept.
The bumper embraces the central protective shape from both sides and the squared horizontal and vertical line treatment of the grille and the skid plate under the bumper expresses strength and toughness. The new styling makes the hood deeper, adding to the presence projected by the front end. And the distinctive LED lighting layout, which locates the turn signals and fog lamps at the ends of the bumper, stamps a Mitsubishi brand look on the front end.
 
  • Rear view
The ASX uses LED rear combination lamps (except turn signals) in a sharp-looking design that stretches across the width of the car and accentuates the wide stance. The skid plate styling of the underside of the bumper projects a look of strength.
 
  • Color
The ASX is now available in vivid, intensely brilliant Red Diamond, sporty and energetic Sunshine Orange, and sleek, refined Oak Brown.
 
2.  Improvements to Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA)
The Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) has been improved, and now offers more advanced connectability.
  • The size of the display has been increased from seven to eight inches. Videos stored on USB memory sticks can also now be viewed on the SDA screen*4.
  • Top trim level models come equipped with a Tom Tom*5 navigation system. Real-time traffic information can now be accessed by connecting to the internet using a smartphone.
  • Available soon will be an app that utilizes speedometer, odometer, warning lamp and other vehicle information. The app will check fuel remaining and provide navigation to the nearest fuel stations, and will provide guidance on optimum maintenance and inspection intervals.
*4: Only when the vehicle is stopped
*5: A company headquartered in the Netherlands that produces traffic, navigation and mapping products.
 
MMC has setup a special website at the following URL to provide the information about its exhibits at 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.
http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/innovation/motorshow/2019/gms2019/