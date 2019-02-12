At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes introduced the fourth-generation A-Class hatchback to pave the way for a revamped compact car lineup. Since then, it has been joined by the A-Class Sedan headed to the United States, the revamped CLA, and pretty soon we’ll get to check out the long-roof version seen here. Riding pretty much solo in the premium compact wagon segment since it doesn’t have any direct rivals, the CLA Shooting Brake will live to see another generation.

It has just been spotted roaming the streets of Germany with full camo attire hiding what looks to be the production body and lights. Judging by the look of the front grille and the dual exhaust tips at the back, we could be looking at a prototype of the AMG Line variety, and for whatever reason, it was carrying a roof box.

Speaking of cargo, we’re expecting the new CLA Shooting Brake to be a better companion during longer trips since the luggage area will likely grow in size. In the case of the hatchback, you get 29 liters (1 cubic foot) more than the previous generation and the loading aperture is 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) wider while the floor has been extended by 11.5 cm (4.5 inches). Just as a reminder, the previous compact wagon carrying the three-pointed star can swallow 495 liters (17.5 cubic feet) with the rear seats in place, so expect the new one to surpass the 500-liter mark.

Just about everything will be inherited from the standard CLA, including the potent 2.0-liter turbo engine inside the A35. It will serve as foundation for the CLA 35 / CLA 35 Shooting Brake with a little over 300 horsepower on tap, 4Matic all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Eventually, there’s going to be a new CLA 45 Shooting Brake with up to 416 hp in the S version.

March 5 should be the day when we’ll see the new wagon in the metal at the Geneva Motor Show, but an online reveal could occur sooner.

Video: walkoARTvideos / YouTube