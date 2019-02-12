With the European version of the Volkswagen Passat receiving only mild cosmetic tweaks for its mid-cycle refresh, it doesn’t come as a surprise its Czech cousin will also go through discreet changes. Seen in both body styles, the 2019 Skoda Superb was caught out and about with very little camouflage, thus suggesting an official reveal is right around the corner.

The hatchback is of the Sportline variety as denoted by the dual exhaust tips at the back, the subtle rear spoiler lip, and the badge on the front fenders. You might be tempted to say it looks virtually the same as the current Superb, but there are some minor tweaks here and there. For example, the headlights have a revised configuration as a result of switching from a bi-xenon setup to a full-LED arrangement. The clusters are slimmer than they were before and meet the edges of the grille, even though the camouflage might make you think that’s not the case.

30 Photos

Some light changes to the front and rear bumpers have also been prepared by Skoda’s designers, while those LED taillights appear to feature slightly revised graphics. That’s just about it in terms of exterior changes, and we can’t say we’re disappointed because the current-generation Superb is already a looker and we’re glad the refresh will further enhance the great design.

Inside, we are not expecting any major changes considering Skoda’s flagship has already received the updated infotainment systems and the digital instrument cluster. It will likely borrow some safety and assistance tech from the fancier Passat, but nothing to write home about.

In terms of engines, it’s a known fact the Superb will become Skoda’s very first electrified production model by adopting a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Passat GTE was just updated and can now travel for up to 34 miles (55 kilometers) on electric juice in the WLTP cycle, so we’re expecting the equivalent Superb to cover just about the same distance in zero-emissions mode.

The model from Wolfsburg received a 2.0 TDI Evo with 150 horsepower and 10 g/km fewer emissions than the one before it. There’s a pretty good chance the Superb will also be available with the cleaner diesel.

We’ll probably see the 2019 Superb at the beginning of next month during the Geneva Motor Show where Skoda will also bring the Euro-spec Kamiq subcompact crossover.

Photos: Automedia