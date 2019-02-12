Before we get into the crux of this comprehensive 992-series Porsche 911 video, let’s cover a few other ways you can spend 90 minutes. Food connoisseurs can whip up a properly delicious batch of oven-baked au-gratin potatoes. If you happen to be on Texas Highway 130 you can legally cover nearly 130 miles, or if you’re in Los Angeles you might be able to make it across town. You can listen to Pink Floyd’s epic album Dark Side of the Moon twice, or enjoy Transformers: The Movie once. And by that, we’re talking about the original animated version from 1986, not the Michael Bay flics from recent years.

So when we came upon this Porsche video from DPCcars on YouTube that was an hour and a half long, we had to see what it was about because honestly, A 10-minute video online is a stretch these days. Don't fret, because if you like cars – and especially if you’re a devoted 911 fan – this epic presentation will go by faster than your teenage years. It chronicles the development of Porsche’s latest 911 from a clay model through final testing, and it doesn’t spare on visual details. If you're hesitant on investing that kind of time, browse our screenshot gallery below for a taste of what's in store.

15 Photos

It’s not a documentary in the traditional sense. The beginning of the video features opening remarks given at the 992-Series debut late last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but it’s audio-only with video footage showing the new 911’s early development. From there, the video is mostly, well, video. You’ll get some occasional words from people on the screen, but there is no consistent narration. In reality, this 90-minute (okay, 88-minute) film is basically B-roll footage laced together. And we adore it.

Sure, getting all kinds of factoids can be interesting, but it can also lead to data overload. Instead of telling us about the 911’s suspension tuning and stability control systems, we get nearly 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes video showing the 911 on the track. Then we get cold-weather testing footage. Then warm-weather testing. In between, there’s footage showing in-house development for various other 911 components, from interior work to engine testing. We don’t know entirely what’s happening all the time, but we don’t need to. The result is a very in-depth look at the latest 911 in a very relaxed, almost intimate presentation.

There are lots of great ways you can spend 90 minutes. Given a choice between this and anything mentioned above, we'll take the Porsche.

Source: DPCcars via YouTube