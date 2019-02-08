Bed caps for pickups are generally a purely functional addition to a truck by providing extra security for the stuff inside and keeping the cargo dry. However, Michigan Vehicle Solutions (MVS) now offers a very different take on this classic idea by introducing the Aero X. This Mustang-inspired, fiberglass cover gives the Ford F-150 a fastback look that creates a very weird appearance for a pickup. The louvers over the back add an extra dash of 1980s style as a garnish to the already bizarre aesthetic.

6 Photos

The fastback bed fits Ford F-150 pickups since the 2015 model year and with 5.5- and 6.5-feet-long beds. Prices start at $3,995, according to an interview from The Drive talking to MVS. The company also intends to launch versions that can fit other pickups in the future so that more owners can give their truck a fastback rear end.

While it's undoubtedly odd, the Aero X still offers usability. There's easy access to the bed by opening the panel with a key, and gas struts keep the lid in place. An LED dome light means owners don't have to worry about seeing inside at night. A third brake light integrates into the top, too. MVS also believes there is a tiny increase in fuel economy by making the truck more aerodynamic, although people are more likely to buy this bed cap for the eye-catching style rather than for a tiny boost in efficiency.

MVS also offers optional upgrades to take the look even further. Elements like a rear spoiler, vented side glass quarter windows, and even a speaker system for folks who frequently tailgate.

Source: Michigan Vehicle Solutions, The Drive