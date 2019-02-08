The new generation of the Subaru Outback will debut sometime this year, according to company spokesperson Dominick Infante speaking to Car and Driver. There are no details yet about when the unveiling would be, but April's New York Auto Show or November's Los Angeles Auto Show seem like the most likely events to show off the lifted wagon.

The Outback has always used the Subaru Legacy (above) for its underpinnings. This makes drawing conclusions about the new model easy due to the seventh-generation of the sedan debuting at the Chicago Auto Show. The Outback would move to the Subaru Global Platform that provides a big boost in rigidity.

As with the current model, the powertrain options should match the Legacy. The base engine is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet, and customers can upgrade to a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four with 260 hp and 277 lb-ft. Both powerplants hook up to a CVT and have all-wheel drive.

The Outback's design should match the new Legacy but with a higher ride height and a wagon-style body. The interior layout should be practically identical, which is a very good thing. All but the base trim of the sedan get a new 11.6-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen. Subie's EyeSight driver Driver Assist Technology suite now comes standard on all models, and it gains lane centering for even easier use of the adaptive cruise control. Top trims have driver fatigue monitoring that can tell when folks' attention is straying. The range-topping model has a Front View Monitor that uses cameras to monitor the forward blind spots.

Subaru plans to launch the new Legacy this fall. Debuting the Outback later in the year suggests it would go on sale farther in the future, possibly in the winter or in very early 2020.

Source: Car and Driver