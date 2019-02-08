Bugatti allegedly intends to debut a one-off hypercar with a price of 16 million euros ($18 million at current exchange rates) at the Geneva Motor Show. Don't get out your Amex Black Card yet, though, because there is reportedly already an owner – former Volkswagen Group Chairman Dr. Ferdinand Piëch. The Supercar Blog cites unnamed sources as the origin of this rumor.

There are no other details about the one-off Bugatti, but at roughly six times the price of the Chiron, it must be something very special. For comparison, even the limited-run Bugatti Divo is quite a bit less expensive at 5 million euros ($5.6 million).

The one-off likely uses the Chiron's platform as a starting point, since these parts are readily available to Bugatti, but everything else is a mystery. The hypercar's 8.0-liter W16 probably still provides the power.

A rumor in 2018 suggested that Bugatti was developing lightweight, more powerful, and open-roof variants of the Chiron. We have to wonder whether Piëch's abundant cash is buying him early access to this tech.

If Piëch is really paying 16 million euros for this unique Bugatti, then it's the most expensive new car ever. The previous record holder was the one-off Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017 that allegedly cost 10 million pounds ($13 million), although neither the automaker nor the buyer ever officially confirmed that price.

12 Photos

Bugatti has a slightly more accessible model on the way with the introduction of the Chiron Sport 110 ans Bugatti edition (above), and the automaker is building just 20 of them. They feature a matte Steel Blue exterior with black wheels and blue brake calipers. The French flag's colors appear on the mirror caps, underneath the rear spoiler, a strip down the center of the seats, and the key.

Source: The Supercar Blog