Despite submitting official fuel economy figures with the Environment Protection Agency for a diesel-powered 2018 CX-5, Mazda has yet to deliver a single CX-5 diesel in the U.S. market, per Mazda North America's president and CEO, Masahiro Moro. Still, at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Moro insisted the CX-5 diesel remains in the company's cards. When Mazda chooses to show those cards, however, is up in the air, as a specific timeline for the model was not provided.

Nevertheless, Moro did acknowledge the CX-5 diesel will arrive at some point in the 2019 calendar year. And given that the EPA reports no fuel economy figures for a 2019 model-year CX-5 diesel, we believe the engine will officially be available in the 2020 CX-5.

Upon arrival, the diesel will surely complement the standard 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-four and 250-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four that currently power the compact crossover. Boasting 2.2 liters, the diesel engine was rated by the EPA to return up to 28 miles per gallon in the city and 31 mpg on the highway in the 2018 model year – a small improvement over the base engine’s 25 mpg city and 31 mpg highway ratings. We expect those figures to rise by a few miles per gallon for the CX-5 diesel that Mazda says it will deliver this year.

While we hope the CX-5 diesel materializes, we're skeptical the powertrain will ever make its way to U.S.-bound CX-5s. Let's hope our skepticism is proven wrong, though.