The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque's North American debut in Chicago is just a few hours old, and you can already build one on the automaker's online configurator. Ticking every available option box adds over $18,000 to the model's price and gets a buyer a stylish crossover that costs $75,135 after the mandatory $995 destination charge. The new Evoque arrives in American dealers later this year.

18 Photos

The 2020 Evoque starts at $43,645, and buyers can get the very well-equipped First Edition model for $57,845. However, if you really want all the bells and whistles, check out the R-Dynamic trim that starts at $47,595. Unlike the two other grades, this one trades a 246-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder for a more powerful mild-hybrid version of the mill making 296 hp. Both engines use a nine-speed automatic driving both axles.

Land Rover offers the R-Dynamic trim with the S, SE, and HSE packages, which come with increasing levels of equipment. The top one goes for $9,200 and adds amenities like automatic high beams, a rearview camera in the mirror, power tailgate, 16-way power seats, navigation, and a suite of driver assistance tech.

Buyers have 11 exterior color options. Fuji White and Narvik Black are available at no cost. Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Kaikoura Stone, Yulong White, Seoul Pearl Silver, and Corris Grey are $610. Carpathian Grey and Silicon Silver are $1,325. Customers can also load up extras like black trim, various roof layouts, and seven wheel designs.

On the inside, there are six upholstery choices, including two options with fabric rather than leather. If the 16-way power seats aren't posh enough, then $2,100 upgrades to chairs with heating, cooling, and massage functions, in addition to heated rear seats. Oyster beige or black headliners can add some color contrast, and there are four trim choices – two aluminum finishes and two shades of wood. A head-up display is $900, and a 14-speaker stereo goes for $450.

There are even more extra accessories if buyers really want them. Elements like a $280 heated windshield and $100 heated washer jets might be nice for folks in colder climates. Electronically controlled dampers add comfort for $715. For an easier time parking, the 360-degree camera system is $800, and wade sensors make sure a person doesn't take the SUV into too deep of water. Driving with a trailer is a little simpler with the $400 Advanced Tow Assist package that allows for using a dial to control the steering while watching what's happening on the infotainment screen.

Source: Land Rover