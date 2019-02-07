The Chicago Auto Show isn’t the first destination for big, exciting debuts, but as North America’s largest show in terms of sheer foot traffic, it’s an opportunity for automakers to spruce up their offerings with profit-pumping special editions. The Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition is just such a vehicle.

Based on the Pathfinder SV and SL, the Rock Creek Edition carries a $995 premium regardless of trim. But for that reasonable sum, it adds the typical black accents on the front and rear fascia, grille, roof rails, door handles, and mirror caps, along with a set of handsome 18-inch wheels. So yeah, pretty much what we expect of a special edition designed to keep customers interested.

Where the Rock Creek Edition departs from the usual black accents/wheels formula is with its interior, which adopts attractive upholstery with the Rock Creek logo stitched into the seatback. Orange contrast stitching spices up the two-tone look further, and it’s everywhere – on the seats, the dash, the center console, and the door panels. It’s everywhere, for better or worse.

Functional changes include a standard tow hitch that, along with the standard, 284-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine, allow the Pathfinder to haul up to 6,000 pounds. But other than that, this is the same Pathfinder, complete with standard front-wheel drive (all-wheel-drive is still optional) and a continuously variable transmission. It’s still a car-based crossover that’s far happier with trips to soccer practice than trips down the Rubicon.

For a closer look at the 2019 Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, have a look at our full writeup from the car’s debut. But before you do that, Motor1.com’s very own Greg Fink is here to take us for a stroll around this special-edition Pathfinder. Check out the full video from the floor of McCormick Place and the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.