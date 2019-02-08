Hide press release Show press release

Heavy Hitter: Mopar Uncovers Customized 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty

Pickup unveiled at 2019 Chicago Auto Show highlights more than 170 Mopar products available for new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty

Modified Ram 2500 Heavy Duty features Ram Bar, LED off-road lights, bed step and more

Custom Ram Heavy Duty showcases conceptual products including beadlock wheels, off-road rock rails

and spare tire carrier

February 8, 2019 , Chicago - The Mopar and Ram Truck brands unveiled today at the Chicago Auto Show (CAS) a modified 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty truck, highlighting a few of the more than 170 products Mopar will offer for the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment.

“The Mopar-modified Ram 2500 Heavy Duty on display at the Chicago Auto Show is the latest example of our commitment to offering owners a full product line to choose from right at launch of FCA US LLC vehicles,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA - North America. “Whether it’s for the trail, the street or the worksite, Mopar will have more than 170 parts and accessories that provide a path to enhanced capability for the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty.”

Mopar-modified 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty

The modified pickup, based on a 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Big Horn powered by the 6.4-liter HEMI® V8 engine, is trimmed in monochromatic Blue Streak production color and has been enhanced with the addition of vehicle-launch ready Mopar parts and accessories as well as a few unique conceptual products.

Mopar parts include a black, powder-coated Ram Bar located in the bed and topped with five, 5-inch LED off-road lights, each shining bright at 4,800 lumens each. An auxiliary switch bank inside the cab integrates with the Mopar LED lights to provide an organized central area for operation of auxiliary accessories.

A rear bed step, a production option also available as a Mopar accessory, lowers for easy access when the tailgate is up or down and retracts with a gentle push. A set of Mopar off-road wheel flares offers additional defense against the trail while enhancing the truck’s rugged appearance.

A pair of Mopar conceptual products work together to deliver tough, durable off-road capability. Conceptual off-road rock rails are powder-coated and provide protection for driving through the trails, while 17-inch custom-milled concept beadlock wheels work with aggressive Goodyear tires. In the bed area, a conceptual rear spare tire carrier holds up to a 37-inch tire.

The redesigned Ram Heavy Duty’s interior is complemented with Mopar brushed stainless steel door sill guards carrying the R-A-M text logo, currently in the Mopar catalog. Bucket-style, water-proof Mopar all-weather floor mats help defend against water, slush and other debris.

Mopar worked closely with the Ram brand, engineering and the Product Design Office (PDO) to create its lineup of products for the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty. Development included tens of thousands of hours of testing and validation to meet strict standards. Factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — helped to integrate Mopar parts and accessories with the Ram Heavy Duty.

The majority of the Mopar brand’s menu of production parts and accessories will be available right at vehicle launch.

Additional Mopar products for new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty

A few additional Mopar products for the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty not featured on the display truck at CAS include:

Trailer camera: New for 2019 Ram Heavy Duty, camera integrates into the center console 12-inch screen for viewing the rear area behind the trailer

Fifth-wheel hitch: Fifth-wheel hitches available in a number of styles/options

Gooseneck ball kit: Features locking mechanism and two safety chain tie downs

Bed extender: Extends bed with tailgate down

Bedliners: Options include under-the-rail and Rambox bedliners

Cargo ramp: Features rubberized non-slip tailgate protector, safety straps and hooks Toolboxes: Available in conventional-mount standard and heavy-duty commercial styles Heavy duty splash guards: Molded splash guards carry Ram logo

Wireless charger: Quick and easy wireless charging

Katzkin seats: Upgrade the cab with handcrafted, leather-trimmed interior options Tonneau covers: Available in a variety of options, including soft, hard and folding

Side step: Allows easy truck ingress and egress; available in a variety of sizes and finishes

