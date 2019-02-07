Buyers can order it through dealers and have it installed before taking delivery.
When Ford unveiled the new 2020 Explorer last month in Detroit, the company made a big deal about going on vacations and exploring the world. Exploring, Explorer, get it? Yes, the theme was rather cheeky, but there’s no denying the SUV's capability to take roads less traveled. Now, Ford wants to help Explorer owners tackle trails where vehicles can’t go, and it’s working with Yakima to make it happen right from dealer showrooms.
- Broadest Ford Explorer lineup ever now even more customizable, offering owners convenient in-dealership access to vehicle accessories from Yakima, maker of racks for bikes, kayaks, canoes, skis, paddleboards and more
- Adventure-seeking Explorer buyers can roll cost of Yakima products into monthly finance payment
- All-new Explorer and all-new Ranger pickup available with Yakima accessories in Ford showrooms; F-150 and Super Duty pickups to follow
DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 6, 2019 – America’s favorite all-time SUV – Ford Explorer – is now even more adventure-ready, thanks to new Yakima vehicle accessories available in Ford showrooms when the all-new SUV goes on sale this summer.
Explorer owners looking to customize their vehicle to suit their adventurous lifestyle can add Yakima outdoor accessories right in Ford dealerships – and can add the cost of those accessories to their vehicle finance plan. The Yakima catalog of Explorer accessories will include an assortment of racks to haul bikes, kayaks, canoes, skis, snowboards and more.
Ford Credit has also announced that all Yakima accessories are eligible to add value to the vehicle in the event that it is sold back to the dealership in the future.
“Explorer drivers are doers, they’re adventure-seekers,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV brand manager. “The availability of Yakima accessories in our Ford showrooms is one more way we can help people own the Explorer that best fits their adventure.”
The 2020 Explorer becomes the second Ford vehicle with in-dealership availability of Yakima accessories, following the all-new Ranger pickup. F-150 and Super Duty trucks will offer similar convenience.
The Yakima catalog includes stand-alone accessories such as a single-key system that allows one key to unlock various pieces of equipment, heavy-duty hook straps to secure gear easily, and holders to haul handled-gear such as canoe paddles. Highlights of the Yakima catalog for Explorer, subject to change, include:
Bike carriers
- Hitch-mounted tilting bike rack, available in two-bike and four-bike designs
- Hitch-mounted swinging bike rack, can carry up to four bikes
- Hitch swing adapter converts nearly any 2.0-inch hitch-mount bike rack to a swing rack
- Roof-mounted bike carrier
Watersport equipment carriers
- Canoe carrier mounts to nearly any roof rack
- Kayak carrier holds one kayak in the angled position, or two kayaks side by side; integrated boat ramp helps make loading easy
- Kayak carrier load assist lowers 26 inches from rack height and provides up to 45 percent weight assistance
- Paddleboard carrier holds up to two stand-up paddleboards; integrated rollers help with loading.
Snow-sport equipment carriers
- Hitch-mounted ski and snowboard rack converts any tilting or swinging four-bike hitch-mounted carrier to a ski and snowboard carrier; can hold up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards
- Rack-mounted snow-sport carrier holds up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards; large locking button is easy to use, even when wearing gloves
Cargo carriers
- Cargo box provides 16 cubic feet of storage space to fit snowboards or skis up to 185 centimeters long; dual-side openings provide easy access from either side of the vehicle
- Small, medium and large roof-mounted baskets; weather-resistant construction
Awnings
- 6.5 by 6.5-foot awning provides 42 square feet of cover; nylon shade rolls and fastens to roof rail.