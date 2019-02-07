When Ford unveiled the new 2020 Explorer last month in Detroit, the company made a big deal about going on vacations and exploring the world. Exploring, Explorer, get it? Yes, the theme was rather cheeky, but there’s no denying the SUV's capability to take roads less traveled. Now, Ford wants to help Explorer owners tackle trails where vehicles can’t go, and it’s working with Yakima to make it happen right from dealer showrooms.

“Explorer drivers are doers, they’re adventure-seekers,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV brand manager. “The availability of Yakima accessories in our Ford showrooms is one more way we can help people own the Explorer that best fits their adventure.”

Yakima is a well-known brand in the world of vehicle accessories for adventurous types. The company offers a range of equipment carriers that mount primarily to roofs and hitches, and now many of those items can be ordered and installed at Ford dealerships. The cost of the accessories is rolled into vehicle financing for a convenient sign-then-drive experience.

Yakima accessories aren’t just available for the Explorer either. Ford says the new Ranger can also be outfitted at the dealership, and plans are in the works to include the F-150 and larger Super Duty pickup trucks as well.

Right now, buyers can choose from hitch and roof-mount bicycle carriers, roof-mount kayak and paddleboard carriers, and for those who like to play on the slopes, ski and snowboard carriers for both the roof and hitch mounts are available. If you just want some extra enclosed cargo space, a roof-mount cargo box with 16 cubic feet inside is available. A large nylon awning can also be equipped to provide cover for roof-mounted gear.

Yakima gear is available now for the Explorer and Ranger.

Source: Ford