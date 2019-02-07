Alfa Romeo is bringing just 15 of these roadsters to the United States.
The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia edition adds more style to the little roadster for its debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Alfa is only offering 15 of them in the United States, so act quickly when orders start in the second quarter of 2019 if this exclusive light blue shade revs your engine. The Italia package costs $5,000, so the open-roof model with this equipment goes for $71,900 (plus a $1,595 destination fee).
Alfa calls the 4C Spider Italia's color Misano Blue Metallic, and it's no available on any other variant of the model. As an accent to the cerulean shade, the front air intake and rear diffuser are Piano Black. A special Spider Italia emblem adorns the rear fenders, and the design features the Italian flag. The inside has an aluminum 4C Spider Italia plaque on the center console.
There are no changes to the 4C Spider Italia's powertrain. A mid-mounted 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offers 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It runs through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox to the rear wheels. The roadster weighs just 2,487 pounds. The power and `lack of pounds let it reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 160 mph.
The 4C hasn't been a strong seller for Alfa Romeo in the United States. The company delivered just 238 of them in all of 2018. Things didn't start strongly in January 2019 when the automaker sold just 7 of them in the U.S, a 42 percent drop from the same month last year.
Source: Alfa Romeo
Limited-Edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia unveiled for North America at Chicago Auto Show
● Handcrafted in Modena, Italy, the 4C Spider Italia is limited to a run of only 15 vehicles and is available for an additional $5,000 above the 4C Spider’s MSRP
● Alfa Romeo confirms 2020 model year run for the 4C Spider in North America
Alfa Romeo today unveiled the limited-edition 2020 4C Spider Italia for North America, limited to only 15 vehicles.
The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia offers driving enthusiasts a mid-engine design inspired by the brand’s legendary racing history and represents the essential sportiness embedded in the brand’s DNA.
The limited-edition 4C Spider Italia’s special standard features include:
● Exclusive Misano Blue Metallic exterior color (not available on any other 4C variant)
● Piano black front air intake and rear diffuser
● Unique livery with dedicated ‘’4C Spider Italia’’ graphics
● Aluminum dashboard insert with ‘’4C Spider Italia’’ logo
● Progressively numbered plate on the center console
For customers who are interested in learning more or reserving one of these limited-edition vehicles, please contact sales@alfaromeo.com.
With seating for two, panoramic views and the soundtrack of an Italian performance-tuned engine and exhaust, 4C Spiders are among the most exhilarating experiences in motoring – and represent the very core of Alfa Romeo’s DNA and heritage.
Advanced technologies include the all-aluminum 1750cc turbocharged engine with direct-injection, dual intercoolers and variable-valve timing, enabling supercar-level performance while also weighing less than 2,500 pounds. The 4C Spider Italia offers drivers superb all-around performance with 237 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque, powering it from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph.
Handcrafted in Modena, Italy, the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider offers seductive Italian styling and a state-of-the-art Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis that enables an incredible 10.4 power-to-weight ratio. A rear backup camera, cruise control and rear park sensors are standard fare as well.
