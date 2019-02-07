The folks at GM-Trucks.com have somehow managed to obtain the startup animation for the mid-engined 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. The site doesn't specifically say where this view comes from other than, "We can say it was collected from publicly available file by a third party and passed along to us."

The Corvette logo here has the sports car's familiar design that combines a checkered flag and Bowtie emblem. However, the new model's badge uses darker shades than the existing one. This could be a subtle way for the stylists to communicate the mid-engined 'Vette's more menacing nature.

Oddly, the emblem in startup sequence is also darker than the recently leaked badge that's purportedly for the C8 'Vette.

Source: GM Trucks, GM-Trucks.com via YouTube