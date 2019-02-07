Toyota is putting on quite a show these days in Chicago by displaying not only the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, Sequoia TRD Pro, and the 2020 Tacoma, but also this RAV4 TRD Off-Road. Using the Adventure grade as the basis, the new member of the family adds an assortment of upgrades created by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) taking inspiration from the rally-ready RAV4.

Finished in gray with a white roof combo available only on this model, the more adventurous RAV4 starts off the list of upgrades with lighter 18-inch matte black wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Not just any A/T rubbers, but a Falken Wildpeak Trail set with a bespoke tread pattern and compound specially created as per TRD’s requirements. The tires – which by the way are severe snow rated – feature a square shoulder design to diminish the risks of punctures regardless if you’re on or off road and have an open shoulder grooving layout to get rid of mud, snow, and debris.

8 Photos

Beyond the new coat of paint and rugged shoes, the RAV4 TRD Off-Road comes with a specially tuned suspension to smooth out any road imperfections and make your off-road adventure more enjoyable. TRD tweaked the red coil springs for bumpy roads, while the shocks have been reconfigured to enhance rebound control. Toyota goes on to specify the new bump stops boost body control when traveling on uneven surfaces.

The styling echoes that of the standard RAV4 Adventure, but with some discreet TRD updates here and there. You can have the all-wheel-drive SUV in Midnight Black or Lunar Rock as well, and in both cases, the main color can be combined with the Ice Edge roof pictured here. Customers can also get the TRD Off-Road version in Super White or Ruby Flare Pearl.

Stepping inside the cabin, the first thing you’ll notice will likely be the all-weather floor mats, with TRD branding, of course. The seats come wrapped in what Toyota refers to as SofTex, which is lighter than leather and offers greater durability. Rounding off the novelties is the TRD stitching on the front headrests, along with an all-weather rear cargo mat.

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but it goes without saying the RAV4 TRD Off-Road will command a premium over the $32,900 Adventure grade upon which it’s based.

Source: Toyota