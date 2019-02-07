After celebrating its European debut in November last year, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is now making its first official appearance in the United States at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. Describing its new product, the British manufacturer says the compact SUV will be “at home in both the city and the mountains” thanks to its unique combination of an attractive design, advanced driver assistance technologies, and a hybrid powertrain.

Speaking of electrified engines, the new Evoque will be offered in the U.S. with Land Rover’s 2.0-liter mild-hybrid turbo gas unit with a 48-volt electric system which is good for 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts). The MHEV system captures energy normally lost during deceleration and stores it in an underfloor battery pack, and is also shutting off the ICE at speeds of below 11 miles per hour (17 kilometers per hour). Once the driver hits the acceleration pedal, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine.

This hybrid powertrain is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox from ZF and the automaker promises it is quieter and more refined than a standard ICE mated to an automatic transmission. The other available powertrain option is a 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo gas unit with no electrified support which generates 246 hp (183 kW).

Just like the European model, the U.S-spec 2020 Evoque will come as standard with an all-wheel drive in combination with the company’s Driveline Disconnect system which seamlessly switches between two- and all-wheel drive depending on the road conditions. The system detects the surface automatically and adjusts the vehicle’s performance settings accordingly.

Land Rover is especially proud of its ClearSight Ground View system which was introduced with the European variant of the new Evoque. It allows the driver to virtually see through the hood of the vehicle thanks to a number of cameras on the radiator grille and side mirrors. The system projects what is ahead of and underneath the front of the vehicle to the infotainment system's display.

Also a first in a production Land Rover, the new Evoque comes with the Smart Settings system, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to study the preferences and habits of the driver in order to automatically adjust the climate, audio, and seat position settings for maximum comfort.

Another novelty for the new model year is the so-called Adaptive Dynamics system which monitors the road conditions every 100 milliseconds and adjusts the suspension’s dampers settings to offer “a composed ride for added control across varying terrains and road surfaces.”

“When the Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs; the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey,” Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, comments. “This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all-important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.”

Land Rover will be asking at least $42,650 for the new Evoque when it goes on sale later this year. The cheapest mild-hybrid variant will cost $46,600.

Source: Land Rover