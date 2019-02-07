After introducing the WRX STI S209 at NAIAS in Detroit last month, Subaru has chosen the Chicago Auto Show to serve as the venue for the 2020 Legacy’s big debut. The seventh-generation of the midsize sedan was teased at the end of January when a revealing image of the exterior hinted at what will likely be a subtle evolution in terms of design. Spy shots (attached at the end), further confirm the styling won't stray away too far from the outgoing model.

While the exterior will be more of the same, it’ll be an entirely different story with the cabin. A second teaser image depicted an all-new dashboard design with a reconfigured center console accommodating a massive portrait-oriented touchscreen for the infotainment system. To make room for the big display, Subaru has moved the central air vents and these are now flanking the screen and have a vertical orientation as well.

Gone are the physical buttons and knobs of the HVAC system as these have been integrated in the touchscreen to enable an uncluttered design. Traditionalists will be happy to hear Subaru has kept some conventional controls for the audio system, front and rear defrosters, and also for the hazard light.

While there’s no word just yet about what we’ll find underneath the hood, chances are the new Legacy will get the same flat-four turbocharged 2.4-liter engine as seen in the Ascent where it produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque. Output will likely be channeled to the front and rear axles through a CVT.

We’ll have all the juicy details about the 2020 Subaru Legacy in just a few hours, so watch this space for the full info. Rest assured we will also upload some live shots straight from the Chicago Auto Show as soon as possible.

Sales are expected to commence before the end of the year once manufacturing will kick off at the factory in Lafayette, Indiana where the Legacy has been in production since 1989.