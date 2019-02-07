Ford’s new generation Focus will remain a forbidden fruit for those of you who live in the United States. It’s a pity because the fourth-gen model is a very good all-rounder and is offered in practical versions like a wagon and even an Active raised wagon with up to 34 mm higher suspension. These two cars are more than just regular wagons, Ford says, as the automaker has developed them with the dog-owning customer in mind. Here’s how.

While designing the car, Ford engineer Rene Berns used some help from his three-year-old Australian Shepherd dog Emil by taking rides in the car together and making sure the biggest possible crate could be accommodated in the boot space. As a result, Ford is happy to announce, the Focus Wagon and Focus Active can comfortably accommodate even the world’s tallest breed of dog, the Irish Wolfhound.

“If you have a pet, please think of its safety in the same way you would about any other member of the family,” dog training expert, Graeme Hall, comments. “I always carry my dog Lily in the boot in her crate. She can comfortably move around and everyone’s safe. I believe that’s the best solution.”

What Hall is referring to is a survey from the Blue Oval that shows more than 30 percent of dog-owning drivers admit they never secure their pets safely in the car. That’s a legal requirement in many countries, and is considered a safety measure for both the animals and passengers in the cabin.

During the development process of the Focus wagon, Ford has compressed the foam layer of the roof liner, altered the length of the hinge screws, and reshaped the boot opening to ensure large crates can be fitted. “I know how much it means to me to be able to take Emil with me wherever I am going, and I’m proud that he has helped make that easier for other dog owners and their pets to travel safely and in comfort,” Berns says.

Source: Ford