Porsche put on quite a show last November in Los Angeles where aside from introducing the 992-gen 911, the peeps from Stuttgart also took everyone by surprise by launching a last hurrah for the previous generation. Carrying the “Clubsport” suffix, the track-only machine is billed as being a “single-seater near-standard non-road-homologated race car.” Production is strictly limited to 200 cars, and ex-F1 driver Mark Webber had the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of the lightweight racer.

The 42-year-old Aussie is a Porsche ambassador and he took the 991’s swan song to the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst. His first visit to the track in 24 years – last time he was there was in 1995 with Formula Ford – Webber was mighty impressed with the Clubsport’s performance, describing the car as a “real thoroughbred for the race track.” The demonstration laps were quite intense as even though he didn’t push the car to its limits, he still hit 184 mph (296 kph) at the end of the straight.

The Clubsport is not the only race car based on the road-going 911 GT2 RS (991.2) introduced recently by Porsche as the modern-day 935 Moby Dick also started off as the flagship 911. It’s even more exclusive than the Clubsport, with production being capped at just 77 examples.

It will be a while before we’ll see a new GT2 RS taking into account Porsche has only unveiled the 992-gen Carrera S/4S in coupe and cabriolet forms so far. The base non-S model is expected to debut later this year when we’ll probably get to check out the 911 Turbo and the 911 GTS as well. The usual derivatives are in the pipeline, plus a first-ever hybrid set to arrive in the next decade with a pure electric driving mode.

Video: Porsche