2,310,185. That’s how many cars Mercedes-Benz was able to sell last year – excluding the Smart brand – representing an increase of 0.9 percent and the eighth consecutive record year for the three-pointed star. It wasn’t easy to achieve this impressive number taking into consideration the switch in Europe from NEDC to WLTP, which as we all know, had quite the impact on sales among automakers.

To reward its employees for their hard work, Mercedes’ parent company Daimler will be handing out bonuses of up to €4,965 ($5,640 at current exchange rates) with their April pay. Approximately 130,000 employees in Germany are eligible to get the bonus, which although a nice sum no doubt, it’s smaller than the €5,700 bonus received last year for the company’s 2017 results.

The reason why the value is a bit lower has to do with a drop in the group’s operating profit from the €14.3 billion achieved for the 2017 financial year compared to the €11.1 billion in 2018. The profit-sharing scheme for employees was introduced back in 1997 and the bonus is calculated based on a formula involving the aforementioned group profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) and the return on sales.

While Mercedes-Benz sales were up in 2018, it was an entirely different story with the Smart brand since customer deliveries dropped by 4.6 percent to 128,802 units. Once again, Mercedes’ most popular model was the C-Class, which generated 397,000 sales for the sedan and wagon body styles. The bigger E-Class sedan and wagon also had a great 2018, with demand rising by 1.3 percent to more than 355,000 examples.

Mercedes has a busy 2019 up ahead given the high number of product launches planned for this year. We’ve already seen the second-generation CLA and the facelifted V-Class, but there’s much more to come. Notable mentions include the CLA Shooting Brake, facelifted GLC & GLC Coupe, as well as the next-gen GLS flagship SUV and quite possibly the new GLB compact crossover.

Source: Daimler