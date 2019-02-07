It’s been a long wait. Specifically, our first word from Volkswagen on the hopped-up Jetta GLI dates clear back to October 2017. A litany of spy photos followed – some showing a heavily camouflaged car and others showing the full monte – but it’s all in the past. The Golf GTI with junk in the trunk is officially here, and it’s pretty much everything we expected with one small exception. VW bills the new Jetta GLI as a 2019 model, not 2020. Hey, nobody’s perfect.

Outside, the GLI wears plenty of black and red trim – the hallmarks of any sporty model – but it also gets tweaked bumpers front and rear. There’s a comfortably subtle decklid spoiler at the back, and trapezoid exhaust cutouts on the standard Jetta are swapped for a set of dual chrome exhaust tips. The GLI’s face features a black honeycomb grille, the lights are LED units (standard for the GLI), and behind the unique 18-inch wheels are brakes from the Golf R.

Speaking of performance, the GLI is more than just some snazzy brake calipers and black trim. A limited-slip differential turns the front wheels, while at the back a completely new multi-link independent suspension replaces the torsion-beam arrangement from the standard model. That should certainly help the GLI corner like a sports sedan, but the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot under the hood will likely be the feature drivers notice most. It’s the same rig you’ll find in the GTI Rabbit Edition, making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque.

To manage that power, VW offers drivers a choice. There’s the familiar seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission that comes with a start-stop feature for improved fuel efficiency. The other option is an honest-to-goodness six-speed manual, shifted with a clutch and your hand. That’s the standard-issue gearbox, and frankly, it’s the one we’re eager to try first.

Inside, the GLI is essentially a well-equipped Jetta. The black interior is punctuated with contrasting red accents and stitching, with leather seating surfaces optional. Standard-issue heated sport seats greet front passengers; automatic climate control, auto headlights, 10-color adjustable ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and keyless access with push-button start are also standard. As for driving dynamics, GLI drivers can choose between four modes including a custom setting where individual preferences ranging from throttle response to climate control can be saved.

As interesting as this all sounds, VW is planning to release a 35th Anniversary model that will supplement two other GLI trim levels. It’s not just a badge upgrade either – VW says the special GLI will get the DCC adaptive dampening system for the suspension that can be manually adjusted, along with a fifth “comfort” driving mode. The 35th Anniversary GLI also gets special wheels and all kinds of additional black trim upgrades. And yes, there will be 35th Anniversary badging.

With the Jetta GLI being a 2019 model, we won’t have long to wait before it hits dealer showrooms. Expect the first models to arrive in the spring, which is barely a month away. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Source: Volkswagen