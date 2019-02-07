The new 2019 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab will usher in a new generation of work trucks—one that leads the segment in capability, but also never-before-offered comfort and technology. Ram Chassis Cab trucks are the most durable, most capable and most confident cab and chassis trucks Ram has ever engineered. With a segment-leading towing capacity up to 35,220 pounds, the highest Gross Combined Weight Rating of 43,000 pounds and payload up to 12,510 pounds, Ram’s heaviest haulers are built for unforgiving duty cycles while achieving new levels of efficiency and upfitter friendliness.



While keeping true to the work truck mission, Ram Chassis Cab designers worked closely with engineering to give Ram’s line of halo-capability trucks an optional level of comfort with the new Limited model for those customers who have an enthusiast’s passion and want a fitting truck to handle the weight. The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab also offers the class-exclusive 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display with SiriusXM with 360L. Adding to its leadership in technology, the new Ram Chassis Cab is the only truck in the segment to offer Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and AEB with trailer brakes on all trim levels.



"Ram Chassis Cab operators work their trucks at maximum capability in the harshest drive cycles every day. By offering 35,220 pounds of towing capacity, 12,510 pounds of payload and a Gross Combined Weight Rating of 43,000 pounds, our 2019 Ram Chassis Cabs take segment leadership in areas most important to customers and upfitters alike," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA. "With the Chassis Cab Limited, we’ve also created something the segment has never seen, surrounding owners in premium materials and technology with the highest quality interiors, active safety systems, and of course, our award-winning Uconnect technology."

POWERTRAIN

ENGINEERING

SAFETY AND SECURITY

DESIGN

The standard engine in the 2019 Ram 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab is the proven and potent 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 with up to 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque. The Ram 3500 Chassis Cab now employs exclusive Fuel Saver Technology cylinder deactivation to increase fuel economy. When the engine is paired with the optional Aisin AS66RC six-speed automatic transmission with Power Take-Off (PTO), Fuel Saver Technology functions under light load while in stationary PTO mode to reduce fuel consumption.In the Ram 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab, the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8, paired with the Aisin AS66RC electronically controlled 6-speed automatic transmission with optional Power Take-Off (PTO) capability, delivers 370 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque.In all Ram 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab applications, the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 uses interactive Deceleration Fuel Shut-Off, which stops fuel flow to the cylinders when decelerating, to improve fuel economyA significantly revised Cummins 6.7-liter inline-six Turbo Diesel is optional on the 2019 Ram 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab. Paired with the Aisin AS69RC electronically controlled six-speed automatic transmission with optional PTO capability, the Cummins engine delivers 360 horsepower and the highest available torque in Class 4 and 5 at 800 lb.-ft.Changes to the Cummins engine include a cylinder block made from compacted graphite iron. Using compacted graphite iron produces a block that is stronger and better able to dampen vibrations. Overall, the new Cummins Turbo Diesel weighs 60 pounds less than the previous-generation engine.A new cast-iron cylinder head builds on the new block with changes that include new exhaust valves and springs, and new rocker arms driven by a hollow camshaft, contributing to the weight savings. Changes to the Cummins Turbo Diesel also include a new oil pump and water pump with lightweight-aluminum housing.The 2019 Ram 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab offers customers a trio of automatic transmissions. The efficient, smooth-shifting TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic is the standard transmission with the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 in the 2019 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab. It’s also the first time an eight-speed transmission is offered in the segment.The electronically controlled Aisin AS66RC six-speed automatic is the standard transmission for 2019 Ram 4500/5500 Chassis Cabs equipped with the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8, and optional on the Ram 3500 Chassis Cab with the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8. This transmission offers the option of PTO capability on the left or right side.New 2019 Ram 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks equipped with the Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel use an Aisin AS69RC six-speed automatic transmission also featuring PTO capability on the left or right side in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.The fully electronically controlled Aisin AS69RC uses a new transmission controller with double the memory of the previous controller for faster, more precise shifts under all driving and loading conditions.Ram Chassis Cab trucks come in four industry-standard frame lengths measured in inches from the cab to the rear axle (CA): CA 60, CA 84, CA 108 and CA 120. Frame rail width also follows industry guidelines at 34-inch spacing. All 2019 frames are built with up to 97-percent high-strength steel and eight separate cross members. With upfits in mind, Ram Chassis Cab rear frame sections feature a C-channel design with flat mounting surface — zero component interference above the rails, making upfit and accessory design/installation easy, cost-effective and reliable. Additionally, pre-drilled holes are designed throughout the structure to route upfit lines or mount hardware related to the upfit.The four-wheel disc braking system on the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab gets an upgrade and a larger ratio pedal swing. The upgrade delivers a confident and powerful activation with little effort from the driver. The reengineered system also offers shorter stopping distances and braking to match the highest capability.Light-weighting efforts include an aluminum hood, which contributes to an overall weight reduction of 120 pounds. The cab back panel area is clear for ease of upfit. Ram Engineering provides instructions to create a pass-through cab for emergency vehicles. The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab lineup uses tuned powertrain mounts and C-pillar body hydromounts to reduce NVH and improve ride quality. Within the mounts, the viscosity of the fluid and the rubber itself have been tuned to Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) and payload capabilities, enhancing isolation regardless of load or tow capacity.A best-in-class Vehicle System Interface Module (VSIM) is capable of communicating between aftermarket modules and various factory control modules. The VSIM upfitter interface module features more than 70 inputs and outputs, including lighting controls, door position, and throttle and transmission position.Ram offers two different dual alternator systems on the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab. Models equipped with the Cummins 6.7-liter diesel engine offer dual 220-amp alternators (best-in-class 440 amps). Trucks equipped with the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 gas engine offer a first-and-only application of its kind by combining 220- and 160-amp units for 380-amps of total best-in-class output.The new 2019 Ram Chassis Cab is the only truck in the segment to offer an array of active AND passive systems to assist the driver and passengers. In the cab chassis segment, only the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab features Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and AEB with trailer brakes available on all trim levels.Class-exclusive ParkSense Park Assist system provides visual and audible indications and a class-exclusive 270-degree camera system with trailer reverse-guidance view gives greater field of vision. Ram Chassis Cab offers a class-exclusive cargo-view camera allowing owners to monitor the upfit and/or payload in the rear of the truck. The system also aids hookup with fifth-wheel and gooseneck hitches.Additional safety and security systems are geared toward a truck that will spend most of its life at the maximum duty cycle. Many of the technologies are enhanced, making the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab the most technologically advanced in the segment. The new 2019 Chassis Cab also can monitor up to six tires on the truck plus trailer tire pressure monitoring for up to 12 trailer tires.Four trim levels are offered on the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab: Tradesman, SLT, Laramie and the new Limited. Sharing exterior design elements with the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty, the new 2019 Ram Chassis Cab drives the full force of capability with unexpected technology. All-new features and premium materials help the redesigned Ram Chassis Cab continue its interior leadership with quality, durability and now, class-leading comfort.The new instrument panel combines a strong, structurally interlocking appearance covered in a variety of forms, pushing the central controls up and toward the driver within the cabin, improving overall reachability of system controls. As a centerpiece, the 2019 Chassis Cab offers the Uconnect 4C NAV on a 12-inch fully reconfigurable touchscreen with tailor-made graphics for various Ram models. The touchscreen can display one application, or can be divided in half, operating two different applications at once. Four available audio systems immerse passengers in the ultimate sound experience, including a 750-watt Harman Kardon Audio System with 17 speakers with 8-inch subwoofer.Customization is made easy with the new 3.5-inch and 7-inch electronic-configurable color driver information cluster displays, allowing operators to monitor critical systems such as boost pressure or transmission temperature.The class-exclusive Uconnect 4C with 12-inch display also features the next level of audio entertainment with SiriusXM with 360L. The new service enables Ram truck drivers and passengers to discover more of what SiriusXM offers based on their listening preferences, including exclusive SiriusXM on-demand programming never before available in the dash. SiriusXM Travel Link helps to make every drive more efficient with real-time local weather forecasts, fuel prices and live weather maps.A new enhanced-ergonomic switch bank now offers push buttons with up to five auxiliary switches including a PTO on/off switch. Across all trim levels, the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab features push-button start and a redesigned rotary e-shifter dial (6.4-liter HEMI V-8 with 8-speed). The new shifter area also intelligently groups transfer case controls, when equipped. Six-speed-equipped Ram Chassis Cab trucks feature a column shifter.The new HVAC system features 30-percent more airflow at lower noise levels, including larger front defroster vents for better performance. All-new in-duct electric heating elements on diesel models help speed cabin warmup on cold days.A reimagined center console is a functional workspace with more than 12 different storage combinations. Up from 23 to 39 liters, the console includes a wider docking area with optional wireless charging, which can hold a small tablet or smartphone. To keep devices charged, five USB ports assist in the center console — three up front and two in back, four of which are paired with type-C ports for faster communication and charging. Two available 115-volt three-prong plugs can handle up to 400 watts for charging electronic devices or power tools. Folding up the rear bench seat reveals additional contained storage space with under-seat compartments.Bold sections combined with an "interlocking" design improve aerodynamics and surround segment-leading capability, durability and technology. The theme results in a more functional appearance that aligns with the mechanical capabilities of the truck and is repeated with the instrument panel, cluster and center console integration as well.For 2019 the Ram Chassis Cab shares exterior sheet metal with Ram Heavy Duty, including a massive new R-A-M grille, which not only provides an in-your-face statement but also flows a high volume of air to cool the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 and the Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel engines. Interlocked with the new, lighter aluminum hood, the larger and more aggressive front clip leads with confidence and strength.The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab is available in four different grille styles with a complete departure from the historic crosshairs. The new front bumper is cut with larger openings, providing greater airflow to the largest turbo intercooler Ram has ever adapted to its halo work trucks. New proximity sensors surrounding the Ram Chassis Cab are seamlessly integrated within areas to make them less visible.Three head lamp variations are available delivering the best lighting in the segment. All three configurations offer up twice the lumen output when compared to previous lighting. On the premium set, an Adaptive Front Lighting system (AFS) pushes beams up to 15 degrees in the expected direction of vehicle travel. Besides providing exceptional lighting, Ram stands behind its LED systems with a lifetime warranty for lower total cost of ownership.All navigation, Wi-Fi, radio and SiriusXM with 360L tasks are handled by a new shark fin antenna — making the new 2019 Ram Chassis Cab the first-in-segment without a mast antenna. The new antenna reduces wind noise, improves signal reception and simplifies select upfits.