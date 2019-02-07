The Sequoia TRD Pro isn't the only one showing off at the Chicago Auto Show; the best-selling Toyota Tacoma pickup also has a new look. You might not be able to point out the obvious differences right away, though, because most of the changes are in the cabin. But there are some defining exterior cues that help differentiate the truck for 2020.

All six Tacoma grades get either a new grille, new wheels, or both, at a minimum. The SR5 model gains 16-inch Dark Satin wheels and darker taillight housings. The TRD Sport trim gets 17-inch wheels and available LED headlights. The TRD Off-Road model sports an updated grille and available LED headlights and LED fog lamps with chrome inserts. And the Tacoma Limited makes do with a new grille design, 18-inch alloy wheels, and standard LED headlights and running lights.

At the top of the range, the off-road-oriented TRD Pro model sees the most changes. New sequential LED headlights and daytime running lights are a first for the segment. The 16-inch wheels are brand new, and the black inserts in the taillights top off the aggressive look. New for 2019 is an Army Green paint job, which joins previously available colors like Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Magnetic Grey Metallic.

Inside the TRD Pro, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat comes standard, and the multimedia display gets updated with a larger eight-inch touchscreen. In fact, all Tacoma trims get the new eight-inch display, complete with better graphics, and for the first time, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.

13 Photos

Most Tacoma grades also get a power adjustable driver seat for the first time – and every trim comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense P. That includes pre-collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high-beams, and radar cruise control. And depending on the trim, the Tacoma can still tow up to 6,800 pounds (3,084 kilograms).

The same engine options carry over for 2020. Buyers can either pick up a Tacoma with the base 2.7-liter four-cylinder, producing 159 horsepower (118 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (244 Newton-meters) of torque or the larger 3.5-liter V6, producing 278 horsepower (207 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (359 Newton-meters) of torque. Both engines come standard with six-speed automatic, but the V6 is still available with a six-speed manual.

Source: Toyota