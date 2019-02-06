There's a new Chevrolet Silverado for 2019. There's also a new Lego movie poised to hit theaters in just a couple days. It’s called The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and honestly, we don’t know much about the plot. We do know, however, that Chevrolet won’t be selling the admittedly cool brick Silverado we see in the video above. We know this because Chevrolet devoted a section of its web site to “talk” about the commercial. That’s too bad, because this truck would make a pretty cool kit.

This commercial isn’t the only tie-in Chevrolet has with the folks at Lego. An animated Lego Silverado is said to be part of the movie, though it’s not clear if it will be the same thing we see here. Unrelated to the film but most decidedly connected to Lego is the full-size Silverado Trail Boss unveiled by Chevrolet just a couple weeks ago. The life-size Lego creation faithfully recreates the beefy Trail Boss in 1:1 scale, right down to tread on the tires and Z71 badging in the grille. It took 2,000 hours to build and consists of over 300,000 Lego bricks, so it’s safe to say Chevrolet isn’t goofing around with its Lego partnership.

9 Photos

“Chevrolet is once again thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to integrate the brand and one of our most iconic products – Silverado – into ‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,’” said Sandor Piszar, director of Chevrolet Truck marketing. “The themes of determination and teamwork in the new movie align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and we are sure that the all-new Silverado has the features, technologies, and strength that would help Emmet, Lucy and their friends as they take on exciting new challenges.”

Between the movie and the full-size replica, we’re not sure why Chevrolet isn’t looking to offer a Lego Silverado for purchase. We’ve seen some impressive car kits from a range of manufacturers over the years, but a well-designed Lego pickup could stand out in the crowd. Are you listening, Chevrolet?

Catch The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in theaters starting February 8.

Source: Chevrolet, YouTube