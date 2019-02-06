The 2019 Honda Passport is now available to configure online, and ticking every available option box, including the dealer-installed accessories, takes the new SUV's price to $55,405, including the $1,045 destination and handling fee. While this might seem high, Honda offers a whole lot of dealer add-ons for the new model, and without them, a range-topping and fully optioned example goes for $48,581. For comparison, a base Sport trim with no options goes for $33,035 after destination.

94 Photos

The range-topping Elite trim starts at $44,725. Like the other trims, it has a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque that runs through a nine-speed automatic. The Elite grade only comes with all-wheel drive, but this tech is optional on lesser grades.

Buyers can select from eight exterior colors: Deep Scarlet Pearl, White Diamond Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Black Copper Pearl, Black Forest Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl. Depending on the choice, customers can pick between black or gray leather upholstery. A set of black 20-inch wheels comes standard, but a different design with a machined finish is $1,996. The Honda Sensing driver assistance suite is standard and includes collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.

Honda doesn't offer many factory options on the Elite, but there are two packages. The Adventure Package A is $2,851 and comes with a cargo tray, cargo side lining protectors, roof crossbars, door handle film, fender flares, hands-free power tailgate, rear seat protectors, running boards with a diecast finish, trailer hitch, black wheel locks, and black lug nuts. Alternatively, there's the Urban Package A for $3,856 that includes the machined-finish 20-inch wheels, cargo bins, crossbars, door sill trim, front and rear underbody spoilers, side and tailgate welcome lights, and black wheel locks.

If you need any extra accessories for your new Passport, Honda dealers are happy to sell them to you. The available equipment includes a bevy of roof mounts for items like bikes, snowboards, and kayaks. There's also extra body protection to keep the paint shining. On the inside, customers can order things like bins and nets to keep cargo in place.

Source: Honda