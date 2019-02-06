The 2020 Kia Telluride will start at $31,690, plus a $1,045 destination charge on all models, according to the company's new website for the big SUV. The page doesn't let users build the vehicle yet but details the pricing and equipment for all of the trims. The big rig goes on sale later this year.

All grades of the Telluride pack a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is an available option, too.

Even the base LX trim comes with features like forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a smart key with push-button start.

The next rung is the S grade for $33,990. It adds roof rails, 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, power-adjustable driver's chair, and heated front seats. Buyers can also opt for second-row captain's chairs rather than a bench, but this lowers the total passenger capacity to seven people rather than eight.

The EX grade starts at $37,090. These SUVs get leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger's chair, ventilated front seats, second-row sunshades, a power-opening hatchback, and highway driving assist. It has a 10.25-inch infotainment display with navigation to replace the eight-inch unit from lesser trims.

The SX is the range-topping model for $41,490. It has LED headlights and foglights, dual sunroofs, a Harmon-Kardon stereo, 360-degree cameras, interior mood lighting, and a seven-inch digital display between the analog instruments. For an extra $4,000, the optional Prestige package adds Nappa leather, a head-up display, heated steering wheel, and heated and ventilated seats for the second row.

Source: Kia