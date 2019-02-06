When BMW revealed the refreshed 7 Series in mid-January, everyone took the time to express his opinion on its oversized kidney grille. Why most of the comments were negative, some people wisely noted that it’s probably better to see the car in person first before giving any conclusions. That day has come and now you can take an in-depth look at the flagship sedan from Bavaria in a detailed walkaround video courtesy of RoCars on YouTube.

The short clip highlights the 750Li model finished in Bernina Grey Amber Effect metallic which seems to be the star of the revamped 7 Series family. Under the hood of this luxurious four-door cruiser is a new generation 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and up to 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, but that’s not the most important thing here.

69 Photos

Let’s focus on the design. The LCI (or Life Cycle Impulse as BMW calls its mid-life facelifts) brings a new hood with even more precisely sculptured contour lines, 40 percent larger single-piece kidney grille, redesigned headlights with new internal graphics, and front bumper with larger trim pieces and air intakes. At the back, the most notable change is the new full-width light strip that connects the LED taillights with a new three-dimensional design.

The revisions are more subtle inside the cabin. The interior features a restructured control panel for the driver assistance systems, new all-digital instrument cluster, additional trim options, and wireless charging tray. Needless to say, the seats, dashboard, door panels, center tunnel, and armrests are all wrapped in finest Nappa leather with extended quilting.

The refreshed 7 Series is set to arrive at dealerships across Europe in April this year with prices expected to be announced closer to the on-sale date. Until the model hits the U.S. market, make sure to watch the video at the top to discover the vehicle in details. Meanwhile, BMW Germany has already launched an online configurator where you can waste some time playing with the colors, wheels, and trim options. Enjoy!

Note: There's also a quick tour of the X7 in the second part of the video.

Source: RoCars on YouTube