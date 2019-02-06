The big winners will be announced in April at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
The Road to World Car continues – organizers of the World Car of the Year have just announced the finalists of this year’s competition. Just like in 2018, the cars are divided into a total of six categories with five of them featuring five cars each, and the World Car of the Year category itself including ten finalists.
Without further ado, here are the finalists of this year’s WCOTY in alphabetic order as selected by the international jury of 86 automotive journalists:
World Car of the Year
- Audi E-Tron
- BMW 3 Series
- Ford Focus
- Genesis G70
- Hyundai Nexo
- Jaguar I-Pace
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Suzuki Jimny
- Volvo S60/V60
- Volvo XC40
World Luxury Car
- Audi A7
- Audi Q8
- BMW 8 Series
- Mercedes-Benz CLS
- Volkswagen Touareg
World Performance Car of the Year
- Aston Martin Vantage
- BMW M2 Competition
- Hyundai Veloster N
- McLaren 720S
- Mercedes-Benz AMG 4-door Coupe
World Green Car of the Year
- Audi E-Tron
- Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
- Hyundai Nexo
- Jaguar I-Pace
- Kia Niro EV
World Urban Car of the Year
- Audi A1
- Hyundai AH2 / Santro
- Kia Soul
- SEAT Arona
- Suzuki Jimny
World Car Design of the Year
- Citroen C5 Aircross
- Jaguar E-Pace
- Jaguar I-Pace
- Suzuki Jimny
- Volvo XC40
In the next step, on March 5 during the Geneva Motor Show, the organizers will announce the top three finalists. The grand finale is scheduled for the ceremony that opens the New York International Auto Show on April 17, when the winners will be revealed. Just a few weeks later, at the annual London Motor Show in May, visitors will have the chance to see the contenders for next year’s competition and celebrate the winners for 2019.
Now in its 15th year, the World Car Awards are intended to “complement, not compete, with existing national and regional Car of the Year programs.”
Source: World Car Awards