The compact sports car duo soldiers on with a 400-horsepower five-cylinder engine.
When Audi introduced the TT facelift in July 2018, you might remember the Four Rings didn’t show the range-topping RS version of the coupe and roadster. Now, the five-cylinder duo is getting a similar nip and tuck with subtle changes that only an Audi aficionado will notice right away. The Ingolstadt-based marque says it has “completely redrawn” the front fascia, with perhaps the most obvious changes being larger air intakes on the front bumper to enable a more aggressive look.
Hiding behind the honeycomb grille are extra radiators to enhance cooling, while the look of the full-width front spoiler is said to be derived from motorsport. You can have the spoiler’s blade in the same color as the rest of the car or you can ask Audi to paint it in glossy black or aluminum. At the back, the fixed wing has gained new side winglets making the TT RS appear more masculine, and there’s a discreet strip extending from one taillight to the other.
All TT RS models come as standard with LED headlights, but you can pay more and opt for matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights. Buyers get to pick from eight colors, including the Kyalami green shade exclusively offered on the TT RS. It joins the Pulse Orange and Turbo Blue colors new to the TT RS, and there are matte aluminum and glossy black visual packages to spice things up furthermore.
At the heart of the TT RS Coupe and Roadster continues to be the turbocharged five-cylinder gasoline engine pushing out a healthy 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. The International Engine of the Year for the ninth time in a row, the 2.5 TFSI enables the coupe to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds en route to an electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph) or an optional 174 mph (280 kph).
The Audi Sport muscle is channeled to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed S tronic transmission sending all that power to the 19- or 20-inch wheels. The alloys are paired with black brake calipers as standard, but you can have them in red. At an additional cost, Audi will be more than happy to throw in the RS sport suspension with adaptive dampers to improve handling.
Stepping inside, not much has changed. The infotainment’s software has been brought up to date and the system works together with the standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There are a few RS design packages with blue or red accents, along with sport seats finished with a rhombus pattern in Alcantara or you can have them covered in Nappa leather with a honeycomb pattern.
Audi will begin to take orders in Europe tomorrow, February 7. At home in Germany, the TT RS Coupe is going to set you back €67,700, with the Roadster kicking off at €70,500.
Source: Audi
Compact Sports Cars in Peak Form: The New Audi TT RS Coupé and the New Audi TT RS Roadster
- New front end and redesigned rear wing with side winglets
- Award-winning five-cylinder: 2.5 TFSI engine with 294 kW (400 metric horsepower) and 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft)
- Audi Sport CEO Michael-Julius Renz: “TT RS shows even more of its strength.”
Audi Sport hones the top model of the TT model series: With an even more dynamic look, the new TT RS (combined fuel consumption l/100 km: 8,1 – 7,9 [29.0 – 29.8 US mpg]; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 183 – 181 [294.5 – 291.3 g/mi]*) showcases with confidence what it has to offer. Its five-cylinder engine delivers 400 metric horsepower, accompanied by the unmistakable five-cylinder sound. The new TT RS will be available to order beginning on February 7th, 2019. The Coupé and Roadster will be found at dealers in Germany and other European countries from spring of 2019 on. Prices for the Coupé start at EUR 67,700. The Roadster starts at EUR 70,500.
“The new TT RS is in absolute peak form,” says Michael-Julius Renz, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH. “Like a well-trained athlete, it showcases even more prominently how much power lies beneath its muscular outer skin.” Oliver Hoffmann, Technical Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH, adds: “The outstanding performance is achieved by the low weight, the maximal athletic tuned suspension, and our award-winning five-cylinder. We have received the sought-after “International Engine of the Year Award” with the 2.5 TFSI engine for the ninth time in a row.”
Dynamic appearance: The exterior design
The TT RS has never been this masculine. The completely redrawn front end and the striking rear end give it a dynamic appearance. The quattro logo in a matt titanium-look is positioned in the lower section of the gloss black grill with its matt black Singleframe. The lateral air inlets, which have been enlarged once again, are each divided by vertical strips on the inside and outside. For cooling purposes there are additional radiators located behind the typical RS honeycomb grill. The lateral air inlets that extend almost all the way to the front wheel wells make the new TT RS appear extremely wide.
A continuous front spoiler that is drawn up steeply at the lateral ends pulls the front apron down sharply, giving the car its distinctive, motorsport-inspired look. The blade is painted in body color as standard, but is also available in a matt aluminum look or gloss black. The RS model has a gloss black inlay in the newly designed side sill. The exterior mirror housings are available in body color, matt aluminum look, gloss black, and carbon.
At the rear, it is the newly designed fixed rear wing with side winglets that catches the eye. As part of the aerodynamics concept, it supports RS-typical performance and efficiency. There are vertical design elements on both sides above the new RS-specific diffusor. Two large oval exhaust tailpipes create the typical RS finish.
LED headlights are standard. The optional matrix LED units regulate the high beams intelligently and with great flexibility. The optional matrix OLED reversing lights (organic light emitting diode) with a 3D design distribute their extensive light with extreme homogeneity and precision. When the ignition is switched on, the OLED reversing lights put on a spectacular display. In the interior, there is a new red 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel rim.
The new TT RS is available in eight different colors, including the new RS-specific color Kyalami green and the new colors Pulse orange and Turbo blue. Upon request, matt aluminum and gloss black styling packages highlight the blade and rear wing. The gloss black styling package includes the Audi rings and the TT RS model logo in black on the front and rear as an option. The fabric top of the TT RS Roadster is black. The Audi exclusive program offers various additional possibilities for individualization.
Award-winning performance: The 2.5 TFSI
Five-cylinder, 294 kW (400 metric horsepower) output, 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft) of torque, quattro all-wheel drive—the Audi TT RS impresses with inner values and offers an outstanding driving performance. The Coupé sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62.1 mph) in only 3.7 seconds. Musical accompaniment is provided by the typical five-cylinder sound: 1-2-4-5-3. Due to this ignition sequence, ignition alternates between adjacent cylinders and those far apart from one another. This unique rhythm is music to the ears of many horsepower purists.
Last year, Audi Sport received the sought-after “International Engine of the Year Award” for the 2.5 TFSI engine for the ninth consecutive time. The turbo engine draws its power from an engine displacement of 2,480 cm3. The engine’s maximum torque of 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft) is available between 1,950 and 5,850 rpm. The top speed is regulated at 250 km/h (155.3 mph) or an optional 280 km/h (174.0 mph).
The forces of the five-cylinder engine flow via a seven-speed S tronic to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive that distributes the power as needed between the axles via a multi-plate clutch. Wheel-selective torque control makes handling even more agile and safe. The driver can use the Audi drive select dynamic handling system to influence the quattro drive and other components such as the steering, S tronic, engine characteristic, and exhaust flaps. The four modes available for this are comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual.
Pure dynamism: The suspension
The low weight (1,450 kg (3,196.7 lb), TT RS Coupé without driver) and the consistently sporty suspension provide the basic prerequisites for the excellent handling of the Audi TT RS. The progressive steering adapted specifically to the RS ensures close contact with the road. At the front axle, ventilated and perforated steel discs are in action behind the 19-inch or 20-inch wheels. The brake calipers are painted black as standard, but are available in red as an option. As an option, the RS sport suspension plus is available with adaptive dampers in Audi magnetic ride technology. Their control technology is also integrated into the Audi drive select dynamic handling system.
Inspired by motorsports: The interior
Controls and display in the new TT RS are focused completely on the driver. The RS sport seats with the rhombus pattern in Alcantara or optionally with a honeycomb pattern in fine Nappa leather as well as the RS logos on the seats, steering wheel, door sill trims, and selector levers underline the sporty character of the 2+2 seater. Special RS displays in the standard Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch screen provide information on tire pressure, torque, and g-forces. In manual mode, the shift light display prompts the driver to upshift when the maximum engine speed is reached. In addition to multifunction buttons, the RS sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles features two satellite controls for turning the engine on and off as well as the Audi drive select dynamic handling system.
The new RS design package adds red or blue highlights to the car on the air vent doors, the seat belts, and the floor mats with the RS logo. The extended RS design package also offers contrasting design elements on the seats and center console.
Up to date: The infotainment system
Audi also offers a great deal of infotainment features. The options include MMI navigation plus with MMI touch including free text search and natural language voice control, as well as the Wi-Fi hotspot and the Audi connect online module. Online services reach the vehicle via the fast LTE standard. The Audi smartphone interface connects smartphones with the TT RS and can stream content seamlessly to the Audi virtual cockpit via USB. The Bang & Olufsen sound system provides an excellent sound experience on board with an output of 680 watts.
The new TT RS will be available to order beginning on February 7th, 2019. The Coupé and Roadster will be at dealerships from spring of 2019 on. The price for the Coupé is EUR 67,700. The Roadster starts at EUR 70,500.