CHEVROLET DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2020 SILVERADO HD

Strongest, most capable Silverado HD ever offers a max towing capability of 35,500 pounds, class-leading technologies and expanded range of customer choices

FLINT, Mich. — Today Chevrolet debuted the full lineup of its all-new 2020 Silverado HD — the strongest, most capable Silverado HD ever. Max towing capability increases an enormous 52 percent to an available 35,500 pounds. It is also the third all-new Silverado in just 18 months, each designed for different customers.

“We set out to make the best HD trucks on the market, bar none,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, chief engineer, Silverado HD. “We increased towing capabilities across the line, not just for dually buyers. We added class-leading towing technologies, such as 15 available camera views1, to make trailering more convenient, whether pulling a large cargo trailer or fifth-wheel camper. And we made a host of changes to make tasks easier.”

Built at the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, the all-new 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor with a wheelbase that’s been stretched 5.2 inches on Crew Cab models and is scaled for HD customers. The Silverado HD will be available in five distinct trim levels — Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country — available across 22 cab, bed, chassis and driveline configurations.

Customers can choose between two new powertrains. The standard engine is a new 6.6L V-8 gas with direct injection making 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. That’s an 11 percent increase in horsepower and a 22 percent increase in peak torque, respectively, resulting in 18 percent more towing capability.

Then there’s the legendary Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V-8 engine making 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque coupled with an all-new Allison® 10-speed automatic transmission. In addition, every component between the transmission and the wheels has been upgraded to enable an available 52-percent increase in max towing capability — now up to 35,500 pounds on Regular Cab, two-wheel drive, DRW, diesel models.

2020 Silverado HD highlights:

New, more powerful 6.6L V-8 gas engine with direct injection for greater performance and stronger trailering capability with 22 percent more torque and up to 18 percent more towing compared to previous 6.0L gas engine.

for greater performance and stronger trailering capability with 22 percent more torque and up to 18 percent more towing compared to previous 6.0L gas engine. All-new Allison ® 10-speed automatic transmission is matched with the available Duramax 6.6L V-8 Turbo-Diesel engine for a 52 percent increase in max towing to 35,500 pounds on properly equipped models.

® is matched with the available Duramax 6.6L V-8 Turbo-Diesel engine for a 52 percent increase in max towing to 35,500 pounds on properly equipped models. Autotrac active two-speed transfer case on 4x4 models electronically controls “4 Auto” mode, allowing the truck to seamlessly shift between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive based on road conditions.

electronically controls “4 Auto” mode, allowing the truck to seamlessly shift between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive based on road conditions. Advanced Trailering System technologies and new transparent trailer view: The in-vehicle trailering system features an available total of 15 available camera views (requires an installed accessory camera), such as HD Surround Vision 1 and other unique views including a transparent trailer feature to help provide added confidence when towing. Also features increased integration with the myChevrolet mobile app 2 .

The in-vehicle trailering system features an available total of 15 available camera views (requires an installed accessory camera), such as HD Surround Vision and other unique views including a transparent trailer feature to help provide added confidence when towing. Also features increased integration with the myChevrolet mobile app . HD-exclusive sculpted exterior design features the most differentiation from the Silverado 1500 ever — the roof is the only shared sheetmetal.

features the most differentiation from the Silverado 1500 ever — the roof is the only shared sheetmetal. Heavy-duty details designed to make work easier and more intuitive, including features such as an easy-access engine block heater outlet, easy-to-fill diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank with opening inside the fuel door, a more integrated snow plow prep package and new, advanced trailering mirrors with available spot lamps and more.

including features such as an easy-access engine block heater outlet, easy-to-fill diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank with opening inside the fuel door, a more integrated snow plow prep package and new, advanced trailering mirrors with available spot lamps and more. BedStep feature and larger CornerSteps makes it easier to load or reach items in the cargo box, which is designed to hold a pair of size-12 boots and up to 500 pounds.

feature and larger CornerSteps makes it easier to load or reach items in the cargo box, which is designed to hold a pair of size-12 boots and up to 500 pounds. Larger cab enables more spacious interiors with Crew Cab models adding about 3 inches in overall length.

2020 Silverado HD Competitive Advantages:

FEATURE 2020

SILVERADO

3500HD 2019

FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY 2019

RAM 3500 HEAVY DUTY Diesel engine transmission Allison® 10-speed 6-speed 6-speed Factory-integrated, engine-driven Power Take Off Available Not available Not available Automatic 2-speed transfer case Available Not available Not available Max cargo box volume (8’ box) 83.5 cu. ft. 78.5 cu. ft. 74.7 cu. ft. Power Up/Power Down Tailgate Available Not available Not available BedStep cargo box-integrated side steps Standard Not available Not available 120V power outlet in the bed Available Not available Not available Head-Up Display Available Not available Not available Class-leading 15 camera views including transparent trailer Available Not available Not available Vin-specific trailer label Standard Not available Not available Trailer tow mirrors Standard Available Available



Tougher, stronger and more capable

The 2020 Silverado HD increases towing capability across the lineup compared to 2019. This greater capability is driven by chassis and suspension enhancements and new propulsion combinations that work seamlessly to offer confident performance with great durability, particularly when towing. An enhanced version of the Silverado HD’s sturdy, proven ladder-frame design, with boxed rails that improve strength and contribute to a smooth ride, is the foundation for the new truck. It’s a heavier-duty frame compared to the current model, designed to handle the truck’s higher loads, including a higher gross combined vehicle weight rating (GCWR) of up to 43,500 pounds on properly equipped trucks.

To handle the increased towing capability, the upgraded driveline includes new, larger, more robust front and rear axles, a standard 11.5-inch ring gear on 2500HD models, and a massive 12-inch ring gear on 3500HD diesel models. Also, 30-percent larger-diameter prop shafts provide greater strength with the high torque output of the new 6.6L gas engine and the Duramax Turbo-Diesel. Helping cool the Duramax engine is a massive 28-inch diameter fan with variable fan speed – 2.5-inches larger than the current fan.

A More Confident Towing Experience Through Technology

That greater towing capability is matched with Chevrolet’s new suite of customer-focused trailering technologies, including a new transparent trailer feature, designed to help improve the experience with visibility, easier hitching and more driving confidence when towing a trailer.

More than 90 percent of heavy-duty truck owners use their truck for trailering, making it one of the most important considerations for customers, with safety, confidence and visibility their top concerns when towing. The 2020 Silverado HD delivers with an Advanced Trailering System designed to make every aspect of towing easier and more convenient.

The 2020 Silverado HD offers up to 15 unique camera views, including HD Surround Vision, Bed View, an industry-first transparent trailer view, and an accessory camera. The transparent trailer view helps with visibility through the trailer as if the trailer was not there providing added confidence when towing. The transparent trailer helps with navigating parking lots, merging into traffic or when making tight turns. It uses two cameras — one tailgate-mounted camera and an available accessory camera (installation required) mounted on the rear of the trailer — to provide a wide display that helps the driver to virtually see through and alongside the trailer.

Another new feature we’re developing is the new smart trailer integration, which is designed to work with ASA Electronics iN∙Command® control systems3. The system is being designed to integrate with and be accessed through the myChevrolet mobile app, either on compatible Android and iOS smartphones, or on the vehicle’s infotainment system via Apple CarPlay4 or Android Auto5.The iNˑCommand® control system6allows owners to monitor and control a range of smart systems, such as water tank levels, HVAC controls and even power slide-outs, in recreational trailers equipped with the technology.

Other towing technologies include an in-vehicle Trailering App7 complete with trailer light test, trailer electrical diagnostics, trailer tire pressure and temperature monitoring, maintenance reminders and pre-departure checklist. Many of the in-vehicle Trailering App’s functions, including trailer profile creation and trailer light test, are also available with the myChevrolet mobile app, a feature that offers convenience when the owner is outside of the truck or trailer.

The 2020 Silverado HD also includes a VIN-specific Trailering Information Label, something no competitors has, that clearly lists the truck’s specific trailering metrics including curb weight, gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), gross combined weight rating (GCWR), max payload, max tongue weight, gross axle weight rating (GAWR) and fifth wheel and gooseneck ratings.

Additional available technologies and hardware designed to enhance trailering include:

Auto Park Brake Assist automatically initiates the electronic parking brake to help hold the truck’s position and vehicle creep when hitching a trailer.

All-new Park Grade Hold Assist enhances hill hold by using braking effort at all four wheels to help keep the truck in place for an extended length of time.

An enhanced integrated trailer brake controller works with the trailer profile in the Advanced Trailering System to recall a specified trailer’s most recent gain setting.

An enhanced Tow/Haul mode remains engaged on the next key-on cycle, for up to four hours and includes a reminder that the feature is engaged.

Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Trailer Sway Control and Proactive Rollover Avoidance.

Auto Grade Braking and Diesel Exhaust Braking.

Enhanced Digital Variable Steering Assist dynamically optimizes power steering according to driving scenarios and enables features like road pull compensation.

New direct-injected 6.6L gas engine delivers more torque

A new 6.6L V-8 gas engine elevates the 2020 Silverado HD’s standard performance and capability, now with gasoline direct injection. Built on a cast-iron Small Block for long-term durability with aluminum heads, it delivers more precise fuel control that enables a higher compression ratio of 10.8:1 for greater power output of 401 hp with strong performance at low rpm where it’s needed when pulling away with a loaded cargo box or trailer. It also features a forged steel crankshaft, forged powder-metal connecting rods and additional high-strength components to provide the added strength and durability demanded by HD customers.

The new 6.6L gas engine also features a longer stroke than the previous 6.0L V-8 gas engine to help it deliver more than 21 percent greater torque: 464 lb-ft. The 6.6L gas engine will be offered with dual alternators to support the electrical needs for trailering, snowplowing and other jobs. The 6.6L gas is paired with the 6L90 six-speed automatic transmission, which features the Tow/Haul mode.

New Allison® 10-speed transmission matched with proven Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel

“The 6.6L Duramax diesel and Allison® transmission is a legendary combination in the HD truck market with proven durability and capability that our customers expect,” said McQuaid. “For 2020, we made the combination even better and upgraded nearly every driveline component. As a result, we will deliver all 910 lb-ft of torque to the ground in first gear.”

Maximum power and towing capability in new Silverado HD lineup comes from the proven Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V-8 with 910 lb-ft of torque. Its towing capability is increased up to 52 percent with driveline improvements including the addition of the all-new Allison® 10L1000 10-speed automatic transmission — a legendary Duramax/Allison® combination that contributes to the Silverado HD’s 35,500-pound max towing rating when properly equipped.

A diesel after-run feature specifically for use following a demanding towing situation is an additional new technology for the Duramax engine. The after-run allows the engine to keep running for up to 15 minutes to allow it to cool down using the fan and circulating coolant. If the driver puts the truck in park when an after-run situation is needed, an alert will appear on the driver information cluster directing them to keep the engine running for cool down. Should the customer ignore the message and exit the vehicle, the truck will restart on its own via remote start mode for cool-down. At that point the customer can walk away and the truck will turn itself off when the engine reaches an acceptable temperature.

The all-new Allison® 10-speed automatic transmission combined with improved driveline components is better at transferring all of the Duramax’s torque to the pavement, allowing more torque to be put to the ground in lower gears, enhancing the overall driving dynamics and trailering with smoother gear changes and shorter steps between them. It also supports smart engine braking, which can help reduce brake wear. The Duramax/Allison® combination’s standard axle ratio is lowered to 3.42:1, which reduces engine speed, therefore enhancing refinement.

For customers powering other equipment with their trucks on the job site, an all-new, factory-integrated engine-driven Power Take Off (PTO) is available and eliminates the need for an aftermarket unit. Exclusively offered with the Allison® 10-speed transmission on select diesel models, it’s the first fully integrated PTO system of its kind in the HD truck segment, with the PTO’s drive gear operated via chain to direct engine power. And because it is engine-driven rather than turbine-driven, owners can use the PTO while the vehicle is idling. A button inside the cab enables the PTO, and a mode selector allows adjustment of load and torque output.

Heavy-duty details

Designers and engineers examined every detail of how heavy-duty customers use their trucks and developed the all-new Silverado HD with new, thoughtful and more intuitive features that make day-to-day work and interaction with the truck easier and more convenient.

They even made sure the outer door skins were smooth for easier business signage application. These details complement the truck’s increased capability and allow owners to spend more time focused on the tasks at hand.

Highlights include:

Relocated engine-block heater. Designers moved the engine-block heater outlet to a more convenient, external location on the driver’s side of the truck, integrated into the front bumper, eliminating the need for cords hanging out of the grille or to open the hood for plug-in. The block heater is standard with diesel models and available with the new 6.6L gas engine.

Designers moved the engine-block heater outlet to a more convenient, external location on the driver’s side of the truck, integrated into the front bumper, eliminating the need for cords hanging out of the grille or to open the hood for plug-in. The block heater is standard with diesel models and available with the new 6.6L gas engine. More-intuitive snow plow package 8 . The front end of the truck is designed for easy removal of the air dam and skid plate for easier and more intuitive mounting of the plow hardware. The design even eliminates the need to drill additional holes in the front bumper. And when the plow blade is removed, the Silverado HD returns to form by maintaining a smooth, integrated appearance without visible hardware.

The front end of the truck is designed for easy removal of the air dam and skid plate for easier and more intuitive mounting of the plow hardware. The design even eliminates the need to drill additional holes in the front bumper. And when the plow blade is removed, the Silverado HD returns to form by maintaining a smooth, integrated appearance without visible hardware. Diesel DEF tank/filler enhancements. The Diesel Exhaust Fluid tank is relocated farther back on the Silverado HD’s frame and out of sight from the exterior, and the inlet is located next to the fuel filler for more convenient filling. An electronic gauge readout for the DEF fluid level is added to the Driver Infotainment Center of diesel-equipped models.

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid tank is relocated farther back on the Silverado HD’s frame and out of sight from the exterior, and the inlet is located next to the fuel filler for more convenient filling. An electronic gauge readout for the DEF fluid level is added to the Driver Infotainment Center of diesel-equipped models. Redesigned trailering mirrors with improved perimeter lighting. New, larger and more functional door-mounted trailering mirrors are standard on all 2500HD and 3500HD models. The mirrors extend and retract using a four-bar-link system that makes for smoother operation, whether done with power or manually. The surface area of the mirrors is larger, for a greater field of view compared to the current model, and an available power extension feature makes it easier to adjust the view from the driving position. New for 2020 is the forward-facing spot lamp on each mirror that shines light at about a 45-degree angle, providing illumination on the job site or camp site. There also are side-view cameras mounted within the mirror housings, and when equipped, mirror-mounted puddle lamps and two rearward-facing spot lamps are also available.

Larger and more functional design – with distinctive models

Longer, wider and taller, the 2020 Silverado HD is larger in virtually every measure compared to the current HD. From a design standpoint, the 2020 Silverado HD has the most differentiation from light duty ever. The roof is the only shared sheet metal between the two trucks — every other piece is exclusive to HD, and scaled as such.

2020 Silverado HD Crew Cab with Standard Box 2019 Silverado HD Crew Cab with Standard Box Dimension Change Wheelbase: 158.9 in. (4037 mm) 153.7 in. (3904 mm) +5.2 in. (132mm) Overall length: 250 in. (6349 mm) 239.6 in. (6085 mm) +10.4 in. (264 mm) Overall width: 81.9 in. (2079 mm) 80.5 in. (2045 mm) +1.4 in. (35 mm) Overall height: 79.8 in. (2027 mm) 78.2 in. (1987 mm) +1.6 in. (40 mm) Front track: 68.1 in. (1731 mm) 68.2 in. (1733 mm) -0.1 in. (2.5 mm) Rear track (SRW): 68.3 in. (1736 mm) 67.3 in. (1710 mm) +1 in. (25 mm)



These dimensions are framed within a chiseled, modern exterior design conveyed in five distinctive personalities that offer customers a broad range of choices.

Work Truck: Distinguished with a unique, black “CHEVROLET” flow-through grille bar. Seventeen-inch wheels are standard on 2500HD and 3500HD with dual rear wheels (DRW); 18-inch wheels are standard on 3500HD with single rear wheels (SRW).

Distinguished with a unique, black “CHEVROLET” flow-through grille bar. Seventeen-inch wheels are standard on 2500HD and 3500HD with dual rear wheels (DRW); 18-inch wheels are standard on 3500HD with single rear wheels (SRW). Custom: New to the Silverado HD lineup and exclusive on 2500HD, the Custom trim offers standard 20-inch wheels and body-color trim details for a more contemporary design expression.

New to the Silverado HD lineup and exclusive on 2500HD, the Custom trim offers standard 20-inch wheels and body-color trim details for a more contemporary design expression. LT: Featuring chrome-trimmed vertical grille elements and a bright grille bar with the flow-through “CHEVROLET” name. 2500HD models feature 17-inch aluminum wheels, 3500HD SRW models feature 18-inch aluminum wheels and 3500HD DRW models feature 17-inch steel wheels.

Featuring chrome-trimmed vertical grille elements and a bright grille bar with the flow-through “CHEVROLET” name. 2500HD models feature 17-inch aluminum wheels, 3500HD SRW models feature 18-inch aluminum wheels and 3500HD DRW models feature 17-inch steel wheels. LTZ: Takes bright trim to the next level, including a bright grille surround with the flow-through “CHEVROLET” bar and chrome-accented grille inserts. It also features LED reflector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps. 2500HD and 3500HD SRW models feature standard 18-inch aluminum wheels with 20-inch wheels available. 3500HD DRW has standard 17-inch steel wheels and 17-inch polished forged-aluminum wheels are available.

Takes bright trim to the next level, including a bright grille surround with the flow-through “CHEVROLET” bar and chrome-accented grille inserts. It also features LED reflector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps. 2500HD and 3500HD SRW models feature standard 18-inch aluminum wheels with 20-inch wheels available. 3500HD DRW has standard 17-inch steel wheels and 17-inch polished forged-aluminum wheels are available. High Country: The most dramatic and expressive trim in the lineup, with a distinctive fascia featuring a grille with the Chevy bowtie and two-tone metallic grille trim, and LED lighting. 2500HD and 3500HD SRW models feature 20-inch polished aluminum wheels and the 3500HD DRW features 17-inch polished forged-aluminum wheels.

In addition to the Silverado HD’s larger dimensions and distinctive trim personalities, 2500 and 3500 SRW models are available with active aero shutters for improved efficiency and a taller, more dominant hood line that asserts the trucks’ strength and character. Diesel models also have a larger, more prominent hood scoop, contributing to a more robust cooling system for the increased towing demands.

Inside, the Silverado HD offers a roomier, spacious, work-focused cabin with class-leading front head- and legroom, plus nearly 3 inches of additional rear-leg room in Crew Cab models while offering more innovative storage options.

A higher seating position complements the truck’s taller profile to offer a confident view from behind the wheel with an available, head-up display, something the competition does not offer9. Additional optimized ergonomics emphasize easy, intuitive interaction with the vehicle’s technologies, such as the new trailering and infotainment system, and the available capability of supporting SiriusXM’s next-generation user experience, 360L.

The lineup includes 2500HD and 3500HD Regular, Double Cab and Crew Cab models offered with standard length and long cargo boxes, as well as two chassis cab lengths.

DuraBed: The segment’s most functional HD cargo box

The 2020 Silverado HD’s DuraBed builds on the breakthrough cargo box technologies and features introduced on the redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 to offer the segment’s most functional HD bed.

For the first time on Silverado, the HD cargo boxes are not shared with the light-duty models. They are designed specifically for the HD with unique dimensions, but still incorporate the multi-piece inner panels (previously a single panel) design and strong, rolled-steel box construction featured on the Silverado 1500.

The multi-piece inner panels allow them to be pushed closer to box’s outer panels in certain areas, expanding the usable width by 6.7 inches on the standard box, compared to the current model. The box length is also about 3 inches longer on the standard box, extending length, adding volume and extra clearance for longer items. The long box length remains 8 feet long. With the extra width enabled by the multi-piece inner panel construction, the total cargo box volume expands 14 percent and about 9.5 percent, respectively, on the standard and long boxes. The larger volume for the long box — 83.5 cubic feet — is class-leading.

Standard Box (6’ 9”)

2020 Silverado HD 2019 Silverado HD Dimension Change Box Length at Floor: 82.2 in. (2089 mm) 78.8 in. (2003 mm) +3.4 in. (86 mm) Box Height: 21 in. (533 mm) 21.1 in. (536 mm) -0.1 in (2.5 mm) Box Width between Wheelhousings: 51.9 in. (1317 mm) 51 in. (1296 mm) +0.9 in. (21 mm) Max Box Volume: 69.6 cu. ft. (1970 L) 61 cu. ft. (1728 L) +8.6 cu. ft. (242 L) Box Lift-In Height: 38.9 in. (988 mm) 39.8 in. (1010 mm) -0.9 in. (21 mm)



Long Box (8’)

2020 Silverado HD 2019 Silverado HD Dimension Change Box Length at Floor: 98.3 in. (2496 mm) 97.8 in. (2483 mm) +0.5 in. (13 mm) Box Height: 21 in. (533 mm) 21.2 in. (536 mm) -0.2 in (3 mm) Box Width between Wheelhousings: 50.6 in. (1284 mm) 51 in. (1296 mm) -0.4 in. (12 mm) Max Box Volume: 83.5 cu. ft. (2364 L) 76.4 cu. ft. (2162 L) +7.1 cu. ft. (202 L) Box Lift-In Height: 38.8 in. (986 mm) 39.6 in. (1005 mm) -0.8 in. (19 mm)



Additional DuraBed features include:

Twelve fixed tie-down rings, with the corner rings rated at 500 pounds (227 kg) and the ability to add up to nine accessory tie downs.

Available 120-volt power outlet located at the rear of the box (standard and long)

BedSteps on all box styles, located in front of the rear wheel openings, that complement integrated CornerSteps in the rear bumper that have increased in size, to improve access to the cargo area.

Exclusive, available Power Up/Down Tailgate that raises or lowers using the key fob, interior button or touchpad on the tailgate.

The all-new 2020 Silverado HD goes on sale this summer. Pricing will be released closer to on-sale date. More information can be found at: https://www.chevrolet.com/upcoming-vehicles/all-new-2020-silverado-hd

2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD & 3500HD SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINES

Type: 6.6L V-8 gasoline Bore & Stroke

(in / mm): 4.06 x 3.86 / 103.25 x 98 Block Material: Cast iron with nodular iron main caps Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Compression Ratio: 10.8:1 Valvetrain: Overhead-valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct fuel injection Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 401 / 299 @ 5200 (SAE certified) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 464 / 629 @ 4000 (SAE certified)

Type: Duramax 6.6L V-8 Turbo-Diesel Bore & Stroke

(in / mm): 4.05 x 3.89 / 103 x 99 Block Material: Cast iron Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Compression Ratio: 16.0:1 Valvetrain: Overhead-valve, four valves per cylinder Fuel Delivery: Common-rail direct fuel injection Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 445 / 332 @ 2800 (SAE certified) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm @ rpm): 910 / 1234 @ 1600 (SAE certified)

FUEL CAPACITY

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Fuel Tank (gal.): 36 – gas

28 – diesel 36 – gas

29.4 – diesel (std box)

36 – diesel (long box) 36 – gas

36 – diesel

TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Type: Hydra-Matic 6L90 six-speed automatic (6.6L gas)

Allison® 10L1000 10-speed automatic (6.6L diesel) Gear Ratios (:1): 6L90 10L1000 First 4.03 4.54 Second 2.36 2.86 Third 1.53 2.06 Fourth 1.15 1.72 Fifth 0.85 1.48 Sixth 0.67 1.26 Seventh -- 1.00 Eighth -- 0.85 Ninth -- 0.68 Tenth -- 0.63 Reverse 3.06 4.54 Final Drive Ratio: 3.73 (6.6L gas)

3.42 (6.6L diesel)

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Short long arms independent front suspension with torsion bars Rear Suspension: Semi-elliptic three-stage multi-leaf spring Steering Type: Hydraulic power-assisted recirculating ball with optional digital steer assist Brake Type: Hydraulic power-assisted Hydroboost brake booster, four wheel disc brakes with ABS and Stabilitrak electronic stability assist Brake Rotor Size (in / mm): Front: 14 x 1.6 / 355 x 40 (2500/3500)

Rear: 14.1 x 1.3 / 360 x 34 (2500/3500 SRW)

Rear: 14 x 1.6 / 355 x40 (3500 DRW) Wheel Size: 17 Painted steel (DRW)

17 Painted steel

17 Polished forged aluminum (DRW)

18 Steel

18 Painted steel

18 Machined aluminum

20 Bright machined aluminum

20 Polished aluminum Tire Size: LT235/80R17 ALS and AT (DRW)

LT265/70R17 AT

LT245/75R17 ALS

LT275/70R18 AT

LT275/65R20 AT

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 141.5 / 3595 (long box) 149.4 / 3795 (std. box)

162.4 / 4127 (long box) 158.9 / 4037 (std. box)

172 / 4369 (long box) Overall Length

(in. / mm): 235.5 / 5982 (long box) 240.4 / 6107 (std. box)

256.4 / 6514 (long box) 250 / 6349 (std. box)

266 / 6756 (long box) Overall Width (in. / mm): 81.9 / 2079 (SRW)

96.7 / 2457 (DRW) 81.9 / 2079 (SRW)

96.7 / 2457 (DRW) 81.9 / 2079 (SRW)

96.7 / 2457 (DRW) Overall Height

(in. / mm): 79.8 / 2027 79.8 / 2027 79.8 / 2027 Front Track

(in. / mm): 68.1 / 1731 68.1 / 1731 68.1 / 1731 Rear Track

(in. / mm): 68.3 / 1736 (SRW)

75 / 1905 (DRW) 68.3 / 1736 (SRW)

75 / 1905 (DRW) 68.3 / 1736 (SRW)

75 / 1905 (DRW)

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Headroom

(in. / mm): 43.1 / 1095 43 / 1093 (front)

39.9 / 1013 (rear) 43 / 1093 (front)

40.1 / 1019 (rear) Legroom

(in. / mm): 44.5 / 1131 44.5 / 1131 (front)

35.2 / 895 (rear) 44.5 / 1131 (front)

43.4 / 1102 (rear) Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): 66.1 / 1678 66 / 1677 (front)

64.9 / 1648 (rear) 66 / 1677 (front)

65.2 / 1655 (rear) Hip Room

(in. / mm): 61.2 / 1554 61.2 / 1554 (front)

60.2 / 1530 (rear) 61.2 / 1554 (front)

60.2 / 1530 (rear)

CURB WEIGHT (lb.)

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500HD 6092 – gas

6955 – diesel 6459 – gas

7310 – diesel 6570 – gas

7467 – diesel 3500HD - SRW 6249 – gas

7217 – diesel 6694 – gas

7624 – diesel 6730 – gas

7675 – diesel 3500HD - DRW 6496 – gas

7445 – diesel 6977 – gas

7903 – diesel 7016 – gas

8018 – diesel

GCWR (lb.)

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500HD 24,000 – gas

26,000 – diesel 24,000 – gas

26,000 – diesel 24,000 – gas

27,500 – diesel 3500HD - SRW 24,000 – gas

29,700 – diesel 24,000 – gas

29,700 – diesel 24,000 – gas

29,700 – diesel 3500HD - DRW 24,000 – gas

43,500 – diesel 24,000 – gas

40,000 – diesel 24,000 – gas

40,000 – diesel

MAX PAYLOAD* (lb.)

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500HD 3991 – gas

3746 – diesel 3891 – gas

3634 – diesel 3879 – gas

3615 – diesel 3500HD - SRW 4493 – gas

4302 – diesel 4362 – gas

4194 – diesel 4433 – gas

4148 – diesel 3500HD - DRW 7466 – gas

6517 – diesel 6985 – gas

6060 – diesel 6946 – gas

5944 – diesel

MAX TRAILERING* - CONVENTIONAL (lb.)

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500HD 14500 – gas

14500 – diesel 14500 – gas

14500 – diesel 14500 – gas

18500 – diesel 3500HD - SRW 14500 – gas

14500 – diesel 14500 – gas

14500 – diesel 14500 – gas

20000 – diesel 3500HD - DRW 16800 – gas

20000 – diesel 16400 – gas

20000 – diesel 16300 – gas

20000 – diesel

MAX TRAILERING* – 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK (lb.)

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500HD 17400 – gas

18600 – diesel 17000 – gas

18200 – diesel 16900 – gas

18500 – diesel 3500HD - SRW 17200 – gas

21500 – diesel 16700 – gas

21500 – diesel 16700 – gas

21500 – diesel 3500HD - DRW 16800 – gas

35,500 – diesel 16400 – gas

31500 – diesel 16200 – gas

31400 – diesel



*All towing capabilities measured using SAE J2807 metrics.