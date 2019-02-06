GMC turned some heads with its fancy six-way tailgate for the Sierra pickup, but Ram has an innovative new design of its own. Simply called the Ram Multifunction Tailgate, it offers four-way versatility for accessing the bed that includes a cool 60/40 split function. The tailgate also lowers like a typical unit, and the individual sections can swing open separately.

“The Ram Multifunction Tailgate is intuitive to operate, and owners will find it immediately useful,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram at FCA. “Combined with Ram’s class-exclusive RamBox feature and new tailgate step, we’re taking Ram’s cargo management and storage to the next level.”

The 60/40 split feature is the Ram’s party piece. By opening to the side instead of down, access to the bed is considerably easier. We see this being especially useful for folks who often carry a few things at the back and normally have to reach over the bed or stretch across the tailgate for access. Ram says each split swings out to 88 degrees, and each door can be operated independently. If you have some groceries stashed on the right side of the bed, you only need to swing open that side of the gate.

The split doesn’t affect the functionality of the tailgate in standard configuration. According to Ram, it can support 2,000 pounds when down. Ram also says its multifunction gate can be used while the truck is connected to a trailer, something GMC’s gate with its drop-down center and built-in step can’t do – at least in some of its configurations. Similarly, it would be tough to use Ford’s integrated tailgate step in such a manner.

Speaking of which, Ram’s new tailgate doesn’t include a fold-out step but the company does offer an optional retractable center step mounted to the truck. In this instance, center actually means offset to the left just a bit to allow clearance for a hitch and trailer. Granted it’s not part of the tailgate, but it’s a neat option none the less.

The Multifunction Tailgate is a $995 option that will be available on all Ram 1500 models beginning in the second quarter of 2019. The retractable center step option is an extra $295.

Source: Ram