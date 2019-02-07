Remember the Toyota Sequoia? Yeah, the three-row, nearly 20-year-old SUV is still a thing. In an effort to refresh the memories of those who might have forgotten, Toyota will pull the cover off its most rugged Sequoia – the hardcore TRD Pro model – at the Chicago Auto Show. And it looks tough... ish.

The Sequoia TRD Pro’s exterior is actually pretty subtle – relative to the rest of the updated TRD Pro lineup, at least. Defining elements like the "TOYOTA" wordmark in the grille and black 18.8-inch BBS TRD wheels carry over. In this case, the Sequoia swaps its chrome grille for black finishes, its halogen headlights for LEDs instead, and gains a set of Rigid Industries LED fog lamps.

Customers can choose from four unique paint colors. Army Green (which is exclusive to the TRD Pro lineup), Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Magnetic Grey Metallic. Of course, the Sequoia TRD Pro also gets built-in, off-road elements like a front skid plate, cast aluminum running boards, and a TRD roof rack enhance function. But there’s more than meets the eye.

New internal bypass Fox shocks give the Sequoia some much needed off-road chops. The 2.5-inch front shocks feature seven compression zones, two rebound zones – each increased by 18 millimeters (0.7 inches) – and a reduced spring rate, all in an effort to improve off-road ability. The rear shocks are two inches, but have larger 47-millimeter (1.9-inch) pistons and beefier shock rods, widened by 3.2 millimeters (0.1 inches).

The same base 5.7-liter V8, producing 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque, carries over– but at least there’s an option for a TRD cat-back exhaust to make it sound better. Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, the Sequoia TRD Pro can tow up to 7,100 pounds (making it SAE J2807 compliant) and comes with tow assist features like an integrated tow hitch, a selectable Tow/Haul driving mode, and Trailer Sway control.

Like all Sequoias, this one features Toyota Safety Sense P standard. The suite includes things like pre-collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic braking, lane departure warning, dynamic cruise control with full stop, and automatic high beams.

Throughout the entire updated TRD Pro portfolio, all models gain a new multimedia system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even Amazon Alexa compatibility. The Tundra, Tacoma, and 4Runner each get a new eight-inch touchscreen, while the Sequoia makes do with a smaller seven-inch setup.

Source: Toyota