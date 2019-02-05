The 2019 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson edition returns for a debut at the Chicago Auto Show. This new model isn't an official product of the Blue Oval, though, because the Tuscany Motor Company is handling the special edition's production. Prices for the customized trucks are $97,415 for one with an Agate Black exterior, $97,710 for White Platinum, and Leadfoot gray for $98,433.

5 Photos

The Harley Davidson edition is largely an appearance package, but the trucks ride on a revised suspension from BDS with Fox shocks. The pickup also rides on a set of 22-inch wheels that take inspiration from the Harley Fat Boy motorcycle, and 35-inch all-terrain tires wrap around them. A Flowmaster exhaust routes out of billet aluminum tips with orange accents.

The builders also give the F-150 a tougher look. The trucks get a functional ram air hood with a Raptor-style insert. Honeycomb grilles are in the bumper intakes and grille. An LED light bar attaches to the bumper, too. There are power running boards on each side, and the firm adds body-color fender flares. There's a tonneu cover over the bed, and carpet covers the cargo area. Harley branding adorns the doors and tailgate, and there're also lots of orange accents around the exterior.

On the inside, the F-150 Harley-Davidson edition has leather seats with diamond stitching in orange. The motorcycle brand's emblem also appears throughout the cabin, including the floor mats, door panels, and on the gauge cluster.

Motor1.com has a team attending the Chicago Auto Show. Look for live photos of this motorcycle-inspired pickup once we have boots on the ground.

Source: Tuscany Motor Company, Harley-Davidson