The 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Package introduces a darker look to the premium crossover at the Chicago Auto Show. The special model goes on sale this spring. The package adds $2,995 to the price of the Luxury trim and makes the Premium Luxury grade $1,995 more expensive.

The XT5 Sport Package wears a gloss black grille with a metallic surround and rides on 20-inch wheels with a Technical Gray finish. Steps adorn the sides of the crossover, and there are clear taillight lenses. The package also comes with LED headlights, which are generally optional for the Luxury grade but are standard for the Premium Luxury trim.

On the inside, buyers have two upholstery choices. There's a mix of Cirrus and Jet Black or an entirely black cabin. Both choices have aluminum trim throughout the interior. The special edition XT5 also comes with sport pedals.

Despite the Sport Edition moniker, this package doesn't change the XT5's performance. The only drivetrain still consists of a 3.6-liter V6 making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 271 pound-feet (367 Newton-meters) of torque. It comes standard with an eight-speed automaker that drives the front wheels, but all-wheel drive is an option.

The Luxury and Premium Luxury grades come standard with a Driver Awareness Package that includes forward collision alert with low-speed automatic braking, including pedestrian detection. It also has lane keep assist, lane departure warning, follow distance indicator, and blind zone monitor. As an extra upgrade, the Premium Luxury trim has a $1,595 Driver Assist Package that adds features like adaptive cruise control, parking assist, and a more sophisticated automatic braking system.

Source: Cadillac