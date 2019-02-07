The outside gains a gloss black grille, side steps and clear taillight lenses.
The 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Package introduces a darker look to the premium crossover at the Chicago Auto Show. The special model goes on sale this spring. The package adds $2,995 to the price of the Luxury trim and makes the Premium Luxury grade $1,995 more expensive.
The XT5 Sport Package wears a gloss black grille with a metallic surround and rides on 20-inch wheels with a Technical Gray finish. Steps adorn the sides of the crossover, and there are clear taillight lenses. The package also comes with LED headlights, which are generally optional for the Luxury grade but are standard for the Premium Luxury trim.
On the inside, buyers have two upholstery choices. There's a mix of Cirrus and Jet Black or an entirely black cabin. Both choices have aluminum trim throughout the interior. The special edition XT5 also comes with sport pedals.
Despite the Sport Edition moniker, this package doesn't change the XT5's performance. The only drivetrain still consists of a 3.6-liter V6 making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 271 pound-feet (367 Newton-meters) of torque. It comes standard with an eight-speed automaker that drives the front wheels, but all-wheel drive is an option.
The Luxury and Premium Luxury grades come standard with a Driver Awareness Package that includes forward collision alert with low-speed automatic braking, including pedestrian detection. It also has lane keep assist, lane departure warning, follow distance indicator, and blind zone monitor. As an extra upgrade, the Premium Luxury trim has a $1,595 Driver Assist Package that adds features like adaptive cruise control, parking assist, and a more sophisticated automatic braking system.
Source: Cadillac
Cadillac Introduces Limited-Edition XT5 Sport Package
Global best-seller shows its dark side and expands portfolio choices
with aggressive style
Chicago — Cadillac introduced the 2019 XT5 Sport package today at the Chicago Auto Show — a new look infused with darkened exterior styling elements that complement Cadillac’s signature front, cornering and LED lighting, adding a personalized flair to Cadillac’s global best-selling crossover.
The XT5 Sport package joins the XT4, which has soared to the top spot in its segment, the recently introduced XT6 and the iconic Escalade to accelerate the brand’s global growth.
“The new XT5 Sport package harmonizes styling cues from Cadillac’s new Sport models, first launched on XT4 and all-new XT6,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “It gives our best-selling XT5 a dark, aggressive appearance and expands customer choices within our successful crossover portfolio.”
The new limited-edition Sport package is offered on the XT5’s Luxury and Premium Luxury trims. Its distinguishing elements include:
· A gloss black grille with Galvano surround.
· LED headlamps, signature lighting and cornering lamps.
· Neutral-density (clear) taillamp lenses.
· Side-assist steps.
· 20-inch aluminum wheels with Technical Gray finish.
· Sport pedals.
· Two interior color choices: Cirrus/Jet Black with Diamond Cut aluminum trim or Jet Black with Diamond Cut aluminum trim.
The XT5 Sport package is furnished with all of the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims’ respective content, including Adaptive Remote Start, a Bose® eight-speaker audio system, leather-appointed heated front seats (heated and ventilated on Premium Luxury), automatic heated steering wheel and a programmable memory height power liftgate.
The XT5 also features the Cadillac user experience system1 with an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen and available embedded navigation2 (standard on Premium Luxury). Connectivity features also include Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto4 capability, Cadillac Connected Apps and an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot (includes 3GB/three-month data trial, whichever comes first)5.
A 310-hp (231 kW) 3.6-liter V-6 engine drives the XT5 and features cylinder deactivation and stop/start technologies. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition package is $2,995 on the Luxury trim and $1,995 on the Premium Luxury trim. The Luxury trim’s starting MSRP in the U.S. is $49,490 (including destination) and it will be available for ordering in spring. For more information, please visit Cadillac.com.