New face, same Rogue Sport.
Nissan brings its latest styling language to the Rogue Sport small crossover for the 2020 model year. Unveiled at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the 2020 Rogue Sport wears a new front fascia and reworked headlights and taillights that mirror those of the European Nissan Qashqai. It's a more handsome and cohesive look that certainly improves the model's visual appeal.
Accompanying the Rogue Sport’s refreshed exterior design is the adoption of Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 suite of active and passive safety features. Made up of front and rear automatic braking, a lane-departure warning system, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high-beam headlights, Safety Shield 360 comes standard on every 2020 Rogue Sport, which continues to be available in S, SV, and SL trims.
Sadly, the updated Rogue Sport fails to address one of the model’s most egregious shortfalls: it’s underpowered and dull powertrain. Rather than shoving the updated 188-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-four from the 2019 Altima into the Rogue Sport’s engine bay, the small crossover continues on with a tepid 2.0-liter inline-four that makes a paltry 141 hp and mates exclusively to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which sends power to either the front or all four wheels. While the Rogue Sport’s improved looks and additional safety tech are appreciated, the crossover's lack of substantive powertrain changes strikes us as a major misstep.
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport goes on sale this fall. While pricing has yet to be announced, expect the model’s cost of entry to remain close to that of the current Rogue Sport, which starts at $22,240.
Source: Nissan
The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport receives a fresh new front end appearance for the 2020 model year, along with redesigned rear tail lamps, revised trim level and option package content. Set for sale in fall 2019, the 2020 Rogue Sport expands on the long list of enhancements for the 2019 model year – which included the addition of available ProPILOT Assist, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, updated audio system with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and available Bose® Audio System with nine speakers.
“Our Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan’s popular CUV lineup, slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue,” said Scott Shirley, vice president, CMM & Marketing Operations, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’re committed to keeping our crossover/SUV portfolio fresh – which also includes the redesigned Murano, new Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition and flagship Armada. Nissan is on a roll and we’re not letting up heading into 2020.”
Of course, we all know about the growth of the CUV segment. It is a large and growing market. Nissan has a strong CUV lineup and Murano is our top-end near-luxury crossover. It has raised the style and luxury bar for all competitors, generation after generation. This vehicle is the jewel of our expanding SUV and crossover portfolio.
Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel – helping provide a greater separation from its Nissan Rogue stable mate. The new front fascia features a new hood, Vmotion grille and bumper. The aggressive lighting treatment includes LED signature Daytime Running Lights.
In the rear, a new combination light design matches the more dynamic look of the front end. A new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and two new colors, Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic, complete the exterior makeover.
The advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360, currently offered on SV and SL grades, will become standard on all 2020 Rogue Sport models including the base S grade. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).
The innovative Rear Door Alert system will continue to be offered as part of Rogue Sport’s long list of standard features. In addition, ProPILOT Assist will again be available in 2020. ProPILOT Assist is a single-lane “hands-on” driving assistance technology that eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions, such as single-lane highway driving.
The 2020 Rogue Sport will be offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL. It will again be powered by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine and Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch.