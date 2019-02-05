The G30 family is BMW’s latest generation 5 Series on the market. It was unveiled in late 2016 and hit the dealerships in the first few months of 2017. Depending on the market, customers can choose from a number of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, with the range-topper being a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. In fact, the current 5 has two different V8s with the same displacement – one being used for the M550i xDrive and one found in the M5.

While the full-blown M sedan is clearly the dominating power in the 5 Series family, just below it, the next best thing you can have is the M550i xDrive. If you find its power of 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts) just enough for your needs but want a bit more aggressiveness on the outside, companies like AC Schnitzer are always happy to help you. And if you need some inspiration, here’s a good example of a stylishly tuned M550.

20 Photos

It comes from BMW Abu Dhabi Motors and features a complete body kit from the German tuning firm. It consists of a new front bumper splitter, a more aggressive rear diffuser with massive exhaust tips, a fixed rear spoiler, new side sills, and a set of five twin-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

If you want your vehicle’s cabin to be luxurious and stylish, this car should meet all your requirements. In contrast to the exterior, the interior here is subtle and features just a few sporty touches, including the M Sport steering wheel and aluminum pedal covers. You’ll have literally everything you could ask for in a car from electric heated and cooled memory seats to a fully digital instrument cluster and selectable drive modes.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors on Facebook