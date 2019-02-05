We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, so between now and March 5, we should be expecting a lot of teasers from a variety of automakers. Case in point, Mazda has dropped a shadowy image of a new crossover it will have at the 89th edition of the annual event held in Switzerland. Interestingly, the identity of the model is not being disclosed, with the Zoom-Zoom company only saying it’s a compact vehicle and also the second new-generation model after the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan duo.

We’re obviously leaning towards the revamped CX-3 since it would be a natural step to take following the reveal of the revamped Mazda3. It’s worth mentioning the current generation of the model is technically a subcompact crossover, but with reports indicating it will grow in size for its next iteration, it might be bumped to the compact segment. We are not excluding the possibility of this being a Euro-spec CX-4, but our money is on the all-new CX-3.

Here's what we know about the new CX-3: Next Mazda CX-3 To Grow Up And Get Cutting-Edge Engine

Whatever Mazda is teasing, it will adopt the company’s latest and greatest Kodo design language that has worked wonders on the new 3 hatchback and sedan. The Japanese marque has made the promise to do a better job at differentiating its designs from one model to another, so here’s hoping the new CX-3 (if this is indeed what the teaser is showing) will be more than just a jacked-up 3.

As per the press release, the new compact crossover will also employ the newest Skyactiv engines, and that includes the much-awaited Skyactiv-X promising the smoothness of a gasoline unit with the fuel efficiency of a diesel.

Also at the Geneva Motor Show, Mazda will host the European premiere of the MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition. We’ll first get to see the special roadster later this week in Chicago where chances are the car will be based on the RF hardtop convertible.

Source: Mazda