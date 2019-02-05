Are you the CX-3?
We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, so between now and March 5, we should be expecting a lot of teasers from a variety of automakers. Case in point, Mazda has dropped a shadowy image of a new crossover it will have at the 89th edition of the annual event held in Switzerland. Interestingly, the identity of the model is not being disclosed, with the Zoom-Zoom company only saying it’s a compact vehicle and also the second new-generation model after the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan duo.
We’re obviously leaning towards the revamped CX-3 since it would be a natural step to take following the reveal of the revamped Mazda3. It’s worth mentioning the current generation of the model is technically a subcompact crossover, but with reports indicating it will grow in size for its next iteration, it might be bumped to the compact segment. We are not excluding the possibility of this being a Euro-spec CX-4, but our money is on the all-new CX-3.
Whatever Mazda is teasing, it will adopt the company’s latest and greatest Kodo design language that has worked wonders on the new 3 hatchback and sedan. The Japanese marque has made the promise to do a better job at differentiating its designs from one model to another, so here’s hoping the new CX-3 (if this is indeed what the teaser is showing) will be more than just a jacked-up 3.
As per the press release, the new compact crossover will also employ the newest Skyactiv engines, and that includes the much-awaited Skyactiv-X promising the smoothness of a gasoline unit with the fuel efficiency of a diesel.
Also at the Geneva Motor Show, Mazda will host the European premiere of the MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition. We’ll first get to see the special roadster later this week in Chicago where chances are the car will be based on the RF hardtop convertible.
Source: Mazda
A new Mazda compact SUV will make its world debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.
The second model in the company's new-generation line-up features a more mature Kodo design language and Mazda’s new-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture. The powertrain lineup showcases the latest Skyactiv engines, including the company's revolutionary SPCCI (Spark Plug Controlled Compression Ignition) technology, which has a unique combustion method combining the free-revving performance of a gasoline engine with the superior response of a diesel.
The Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition also makes its European debut. Celebrating three decades since its world premiere at the 1989 Chicago Motor Show, the Mazda MX-5 is the most popular roadster in history, with over 1 million units sold around the world, including over 350,000 in Europe.
Also appearing at the show is the all-new Mazda3 hatchback and sedan, the first of the new generation of Mazda cars. This is the first production car to feature Mazda's innovative SPCCI technology, which delivers superior initial response, powerful, linear torque and free-revving performance. The engine also has Mazda's intelligent new M Hybrid system, improving fuel economy and emissions.
Mazda's best-selling model, the CX-5, will also be at the show. For 2019, refinements have been made in two key areas - interior quality and technology and driving dynamics where the adoption of G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) makes the 2019 CX-5 sharper and better to drive than ever.
Mazda will hold a press conference at 13.00 - 13.15 (CET) on Tuesday 5th March, the first of two press days, at its newly located stand: No.6050 in Hall 6 of the Palexpo convention centre. The 2019 Geneva Motor Show opens to the public from 7th to 17th March.
MAZDA EXHIBITS AT THE GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW
|
Reference model
|
New SUV (World premiere)
|
Vehicles scheduled for sale
|
Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition (European premiere), All-New Mazda3 sedan
|
Vehicles on sale
|
2018 Mazda CX-3, All-New Mazda3 hatchback, Mazda6 (sedan/wagon), Mazda2, 2019 Mazda CX-5, Mazda MX-5 (soft top / RF)