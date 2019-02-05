America’s heavy-duty truck segment is getting hotter than ever – all three Detroit automakers have revealed brand new or updated versions of their heavy-hitting pickups, and the last to join is Ford with its revamped Super Duty. Scheduled to arrive at dealers this fall, the new machine debuts as the most tested pickup in the Blue Oval’s history with more than seven million miles of testing.

Don’t take the 2020 Super Duty as a brand new model – it’s a heavily revised version of the truck that’s on sale today with a redesigned fascia featuring a more prominent grille, as well as a new look for the LED headlights. Ford says small tweaks to the front bumper optimize the aerodynamics and cooling, while taillights with new graphics and a new rear bumper should create “bolder Built Ford Tough style” at the back.

By far the most important changes are happening under the body, where the automaker is introducing a new 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine. In typical Ford fashion, no exact power, torque, and tow figures are available at the moment, but the company says it expects the V8 to be “the most powerful gas V8 in its class.” The motor uses a new cam-in-block, overhead valve architecture with cast iron block and forged steel crankshaft, as well as oil jets cooling the pistons under heavy loads.

New for 2020 is also a 10-speed TorqShift automatic gearbox with a wider gear ratio span than the previous 6-speed auto. The gearbox has a compact design that fits in the same space as the 6-speed auto and is just 3.5 pounds (1.58 kilograms) heavier. It features five drive modes - normal, tow/haul, eco, slippery, and deep sand and snow.

Diesel fans will be offered the third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine with a new fuel injection system for optimized combustion process and lower noise levels. The unit should deliver more power and more torque across the entire rev range but, again, Ford is not ready to disclose its performance figures.

The entry-level powertrain option remains the 6.2-liter V8 offering “proven capability at an affordable price.” Ford proudly says it’s the only manufacturer in the industry to design and build all of its heavy-duty engine and transmission combinations, which should ensure “the powertrain works seamlessly with all chassis components and vehicle calibrations.”

Debuting with the overhauled Super Duty is Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist system which should help driver maneuver even the largest trailers with ease. It is combined with the Trailer Reverse Guidance system which projects trailer guidance lines and provides steering suggestions to most efficiently direct a trailer backward.

Source: Ford