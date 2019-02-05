It’s safe to say the next-generation Jetta GLI has been a long time coming taking into account a Volkswagen official first announced the model way back in October 2017. Fast forward to this week, we are thankfully only days away from the sporty sedan’s debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Naturally, a teaser video has been released to signal the mode’s impending reveal.

Captioned “body of a sedan, heart of a GTI,” the short clip shows the red trim on the sporty grille with a honeycomb pattern like on the hot hatch. VW has removed the chrome accents you’ll find on the regular Jetta to adopt a glossy black look, while the headlights appear to have a black tint to complete the darker appearance.

26 Photos

Going up against other athletic sedans such as the Honda Civic Si and the Hyundai Elantra Sport, the new Jetta GLI will attempt to be a Golf GTI with a proper trunk. Under the hood, VW’s engineers are expected to install a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with about 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque like the regular U.S.-spec Golf GTI. As you may recall, VoA added a Rabbit Edition to the hot hatch’s lineup, and that one makes an extra 8 hp for a grand total of 228 hp.

Regardless if you’re a manual or an automatic person, you’ll be happy to hear VW will probably sell the 2020 Jetta GLI with a choice between a six-speed stick shift and a seven-speed DSG. It would make sense for the torsion-beam suspension of the lesser versions to be replaced by a multi-link independent rear setup for better handling, while beefier brakes with larger alloy wheels should also be on the menu.

We’ll know what’s what later this week when the Jetta GLI will premiere in the Windy City.

Source: Volkswagen