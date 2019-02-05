The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder welcomes a new Rock Creek Edition. Unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show, the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition adds an off-road-ready visage to Nissan’s three-row crossover.

Limited to the mid-tier SV and SL trims with either front- or all-wheel drive, the Rock Creek Edition is a $995 option that beefs up the Pathfinders exterior with a set of chunky wheel well fenders, splash guards, beefy 18-inch wheels wrapped in package-specific all-season tires, and a number of black-finished exterior pieces, including the front and rear fascias, grille, roof rails, door handles, mirror caps, and badges.

The theme carries on inside, where Nissan fits the Rock Creek Edition with two-tone seats that include special seat-back badging and contrasting stitching (the stitching also makes its way to the door panels, center console lid, and steering wheel). Bolstering the Rock Creek Edition’s tougher looks is a standard trailer hitch and harness that allows the crossover to tow up to 6,000 pounds. Like all Pathfinders, the Rock Creek Edition relies on a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for motivation.

Two options are available: a Technology package and a Premium package. The first package adds $980 to the tab and is limited to SV Rock Creek Editions. It includes an in-dash navigation system, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated outside mirrors. The second package tacks on $2,110 and is exclusive to SL Rock Creek Editions. It includes a premium audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Rock Creek Edition starts at $35,265, with the higher end SL trim ringing in at $38,915.

Source: Nissan