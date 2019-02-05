The package adds $995 to the price of Pathfinder SV and SL models.
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder welcomes a new Rock Creek Edition. Unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show, the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition adds an off-road-ready visage to Nissan’s three-row crossover.
Limited to the mid-tier SV and SL trims with either front- or all-wheel drive, the Rock Creek Edition is a $995 option that beefs up the Pathfinders exterior with a set of chunky wheel well fenders, splash guards, beefy 18-inch wheels wrapped in package-specific all-season tires, and a number of black-finished exterior pieces, including the front and rear fascias, grille, roof rails, door handles, mirror caps, and badges.
The theme carries on inside, where Nissan fits the Rock Creek Edition with two-tone seats that include special seat-back badging and contrasting stitching (the stitching also makes its way to the door panels, center console lid, and steering wheel). Bolstering the Rock Creek Edition’s tougher looks is a standard trailer hitch and harness that allows the crossover to tow up to 6,000 pounds. Like all Pathfinders, the Rock Creek Edition relies on a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for motivation.
Two options are available: a Technology package and a Premium package. The first package adds $980 to the tab and is limited to SV Rock Creek Editions. It includes an in-dash navigation system, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated outside mirrors. The second package tacks on $2,110 and is exclusive to SL Rock Creek Editions. It includes a premium audio system and a panoramic sunroof.
The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Rock Creek Edition starts at $35,265, with the higher end SL trim ringing in at $38,915.
Source: Nissan
Gallery: 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition
Nissan today unveiled a new 2019 Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, which goes on sale this spring with a package price of $995. The Rock Creek Edition special value package offers unique exterior and interior treatments that emphasize the rugged Pathfinder heritage.
The package pricing reflects a savings of up to $1,315 (versus similar equipment priced separately). The Rock Creek Edition package is offered on Pathfinder SV and SL grades, in both 2-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, and in a choice of seven available exterior colors.
“The Rock Creek Edition name was chosen to connect to Pathfinder’s family outdoor adventure-minded target customers,” said Scott Shirley, vice president, CMM & Marketing Operations, Nissan North America, Inc. “By offering the Rock Creek Package on a range of grades, drivetrains and colors, buyers are able to customize their Pathfinders to their precise tastes.”
Key exterior differences between the Rock Creek Edition and standard 2019 Pathfinders include unique dark 18-inch wheels with unique 255/60R18 all-season tires, black mesh grille, black roof rails, black door handles and outside rearview mirrors, black front and rear fascia accents and license plate finisher, black molded overfenders and black model, grade and 4WD badges (if so equipped) and unique badging on the front doors.
Interior changes include unique Rock Creek Edition two-tone seating surfaces and badging, high contrast stitching on seats, door, console lid and steering wheel and premium metallic interior trim.
Every Rock Creek Edition also features a standard trailer tow hitch and harness and splash guards. Both 4WD and 2WD Pathfinder models feature best-in-class 6,000-pound towing capability.
Two additional options are available with the Rock Creek Edition. The new SV Rock Creek Edition Technology Package features a MSRP of $980 and includes NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services, SiriusXM® Traffic, NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM®4 (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately), heated cloth front seats, heated steering wheel and heated outside rearview mirrors.
The new SL Rock Creek Edition Premium Package, with a MSRP1 of $2,110, adds Bose®5 13-speaker Premium Audio System and Power Panorama Moonroof.
All 2019 Pathfinder models are equipped with a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 with Direct Injection Gasoline™ (DIG) system and Xtronic transmission. Torque is rated at 259 lb-ft. Standard maximum towing capacity is a best-in-class3 of up to 6,000 pounds, giving owners the ability to tow two-axle recreational trailers, whether for watercraft, flatbeds or campers.
Pathfinder’s stylish, adventure-ready interior includes comfortable seating for seven and features Nissan’s innovative EZ Flex® Seating System™ with LATCH AND GLIDE®, a 2nd row tilt and glide seat that allows easy 3rd row access with a child safety seat still installed. All 2019 Pathfinder models also include standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert7 (RDA) system, which can help remind customers of items that may be forgotten in the rear seat.
Also available are Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM), Bose®5 13-speaker premium audio system, Dual Panorama Moonroof, Motion-Activated liftgate with liftgate position memory and NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services.
The 2019 Pathfinder is offered in 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive configurations and a choice of four well-equipped grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.