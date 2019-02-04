These are the most attractive swine-inspired vehicles since Porsche's famous Pink Pig livery.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Dawn, Ghost, and Wraith now have new Lunar New Year special editions that celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Pig in the Chinese Zodiac. Granted, swine don't generally have a close relationship with luxury, but leave it to Rolls' team to figure out how to create an opulent take on this idea.
The special Cullinan belongs to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. From February 4 to 8, the special Cullinans will make appearances at Mandarin Oriental’s hotels in Boston, Miami, and Washington D.C. Guests will be able to take a chauffeured, two-mile ride in them. There will also be an opportunity to win the use of a Cullinan for a week.
The examples in Washington D.C. and Washington D.C will have a Magma Red exterior and Tan interior. The one in Boston will be Scala Red on the outside, and the cabin will mix the colors Black and Mugello Red.
If you can't get a reservation to stay at one of the Mandarin Oriental hotels, then the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills dealer has a Dawn, Ghost, and Wraith that observe the Year of the Pig, and they're for sale. The three models have tri-tone exteriors with an Aurum gold roof, Diamond Black body, and Mugello Red pinstripe. An ornate symbol in Mugello Red adorns the front fender and seat headrest embroidery. The cabin is black leather with deep red accents.
Spy shots show that Rolls is currently developing a replacement for the Ghost, suggesting the Year of the Pig might be one of the last for the current sedan. The styling looks very similar to the current model but with a sleeker roofline.
Source: Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS AND MANDARIN ORIENTAL HOTEL GROUP PAY HOMAGE TO LUNAR NEW YEAR
4 February 2019, Woodcliff Lake NJ
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group welcome the Lunar New Year, honoring Asian heritage with luxurious immersive moments. In celebration of the holiday, which officially starts on February 5, 2019, Mandarin Oriental properties will offer a stellar lineup of packages and offerings including a chance to experience ‘Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Red,’ the most luxurious SUV ever.
Mandarin Oriental’s properties in Boston, Miami and Washington, D.C. will ring in the Lunar New Year with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, offering guests special access to the brand’s first-ever SUV, the ultra-luxury Cullinan. The cars will make a special appearance at each property from February 4 to 8, and will be a fortuitous red, selected for its symbolization of good luck and happiness in the Chinese culture. A Rolls-Royce White Glove Product Specialist will be onsite for drives and chauffeured rides within a two-mile radius of the hotel. Guests at the Mandarin Oriental will also have the opportunity to win a week-long first-hand experience with a Rolls-Royce motor car in select U.S. luxury destinations.
To celebrate, Rolls-Royce has commissioned three special Bespoke Cullinan. Guests in Washington D.C. and Miami will have a chance to experience a splendid Cullinan in Magma Red exterior with a Tan interior, while visitors in Boston will have a chance to take a very special journey in Cullinan in Scala Red exterior and Black and Mugello Red interior. All three vehicles are hand-crafted in Goodwood, England, the Home of Rolls-Royce.
“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the Mandarin Oriental hotels share two very important things in common. First, a client base with exacting taste for luxury and second the ability to deliver an unparalleled luxury experience. To celebrate, especially with our Chinese clients and those who join them in welcoming a new year, is a pleasure and an honor.” Martin Fritsches, President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills Celebrates the Fourth Annual Lunar New Year: Year of the Pig
4 February 2019, Woodcliff Lake NJ
On February 2, 2019, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills hosted the Fourth Annual Lunar New Year: Year of the Pig Celebration presented by The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, Asian Business Connection Committee at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and McLaren Beverly Hills Showroom. The event featured traditional Lunar New Year entertainment including an assortment of epicurean delights from many of the Asian and Indian cultures, extravagant performances, and spectacular surprises that added the Beverly Hills touch.
In celebration of this remarkable initiative, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveiled three specially-commissioned Year of the Pig Rolls-Royces commissions exclusively for their guests, including Ghost, Wraith and Dawn. The three special edition cars were on display in Lunar New Year colors including Aurum, Mugello Red, and Diamond Black. Each car featured a Rolls-Royce Year of the Pig nameplate and a hand-stitched ‘Lunar New Year’ embroidery on the headrest in Mugello Red. The vehicles are now exclusively available through Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills.