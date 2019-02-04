The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Dawn, Ghost, and Wraith now have new Lunar New Year special editions that celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Pig in the Chinese Zodiac. Granted, swine don't generally have a close relationship with luxury, but leave it to Rolls' team to figure out how to create an opulent take on this idea.

15 Photos

The special Cullinan belongs to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. From February 4 to 8, the special Cullinans will make appearances at Mandarin Oriental’s hotels in Boston, Miami, and Washington D.C. Guests will be able to take a chauffeured, two-mile ride in them. There will also be an opportunity to win the use of a Cullinan for a week.

The examples in Washington D.C. and Washington D.C will have a Magma Red exterior and Tan interior. The one in Boston will be Scala Red on the outside, and the cabin will mix the colors Black and Mugello Red.

If you can't get a reservation to stay at one of the Mandarin Oriental hotels, then the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills dealer has a Dawn, Ghost, and Wraith that observe the Year of the Pig, and they're for sale. The three models have tri-tone exteriors with an Aurum gold roof, Diamond Black body, and Mugello Red pinstripe. An ornate symbol in Mugello Red adorns the front fender and seat headrest embroidery. The cabin is black leather with deep red accents.

Spy shots show that Rolls is currently developing a replacement for the Ghost, suggesting the Year of the Pig might be one of the last for the current sedan. The styling looks very similar to the current model but with a sleeker roofline.

Source: Rolls-Royce