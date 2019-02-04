YouTube can be a strange place. A testament to that is the proliferation of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) videos, which use certain sounds – like whispering in stereo – to trigger a mild euphoric feeling in the viewer.

We're not sure if this video is the same thing, but we can say that it was tremendously satisfying to watch. Titled "8-ish Minutes of Tire Intimacy," it was produced by Gears and Gasoline for Nitto Tire and Driving Line. It is the best Nitto advertisement we've ever seen, and easily beats any of yesterday's Super Bowl ads.

The video is simple: no music, no voice-over, just the sights and sounds of fresh tires being mounted, then scrubbed clean (along with their attendant wheels) before the whole package gets mounted on a car, which is then moved around the garage.

The accompanying squeaks and scrunches, recorded with professional studio equipment and augmented by the garage's natural reverberation, are surprisingly satisfying to listen to. We're not sure why, exactly, but we do recommend watching the video to see for yourself.

We think it might have something to do with being cooped up, waiting for the snow to thaw, the salt to wash away, and the potholes to be filled so that we can enjoy our project cars again. Even for those of us lucky enough to live in warmer climates, a fresh set of high-performance rubber is always on the top of any car enthusiast's wish list. It's a rare luxury for most of us. In addition, the sprawling, clean garage in the video provides another form of wish fulfillment.

Regardless of why you enjoy the video, I'm sure you'll agree with us that it's eminently satisfying to watch. It's a stark change from the YouTube content we usually cover, and we hope to see more videos like it.

Source: Gears and Gasoline on YouTube