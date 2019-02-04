Hide press release Show press release

More Than 14.6 Million Families in the Fold: FCA US Celebrates Minivan Leadership With 35th

Anniversary Edition

2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan Feature Special 35th Anniversary Edition Models

The company that created the minivan segment celebrates 35 years of minivan leadership this year

To mark this milestone, FCA US is offering 35th Anniversary editions, which feature new badging, an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine accent stitching and upgraded content on 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan models, available this summer

As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, FCA US has

innovated 115 minivan-firsts – 37 of those innovations coming from the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

The S Appearance package can be added to any 35th Anniversary edition Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid for an even sportier, blacked-out, customized exterior

February 4, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the minivan as the originator and leading innovator in the segment it created in 1984.

New for 2019, the 35th Anniversary edition is available on Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan models, featuring new badging, an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine accent stitching, and upgraded content, in addition to the already extensive list of standard equipment.

The first modern minivan rolled off the Windsor Assembly Plant line on Nov. 2, 1983, sparking a new segment of people movers that rose in popularity very quickly, transporting millions of moms, dads and kids, and becoming part of their families.

FCA US minivans are now appealing to a new generation. Kids who used to ride in the second row are now in the driver’s seat, making memories with families of their own.

With more than 14.6 million minivans sold globally since 1983, FCA US tops the segment, selling twice as many minivans as any other manufacturer over the past 35 years, and remains the leader with 55 percent market share in 2018 – the highest ever attained.

“We created the minivan segment, we’re proud of our place in it, and we will continue to innovate like we’ve done with the first hybrid minivan, industry-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, Uconnect Theater with 10-inch touchscreens in the second row and much more,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “More than 14.6 million families have created lasting memories in their minivans throughout the past 35 years, through home projects, road trips, soccer practice, you name it. There is no better way to commemorate the anniversary of the people mover that does it all, than by introducing an edition that offers even more value to today’s families.”

FCA US invented the modern minivan in 1984 with the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. The first luxury minivan, the Chrysler Town & Country, debuted in 1989. The company still leads the way with the best, most innovative vehicle to move people and things – 115 minivan-first innovations and 14.6 million minivan sales later.

Through all six generations of the minivan, FCA US has continued to deliver versatility, functionality, safety and technology.

Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid 35th Anniversary Edition

Celebrating its status as the most awarded minivan of the past three years, with more than 100 awards, the Pacifica revolutionizes the minivan segment by offering class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains and nearly 40 new minivan-first features.

Available on Pacifica Touring L (gas/hybrid), Touring L Plus and Limited (gas/hybrid) models, the 35th Anniversary edition features a 35th Anniversary badge and a Liquid Chrome Chrysler Wing badge with a Gloss Black insert on the front fascia grille and rear liftgate.

The luxuriously appointed all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on McKinley and Nappa leather perforated seats, steering wheel, door trim, bezels on the instrument panel (IP) and door handles, and a

35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.

35th Anniversary Pacifica models feature:

Touring L: Memory driver’s seat, eight-passenger seating, Mopar overhead DVD, 18-inch wheels Touring L Plus: Memory driver’s seat, eight-passenger seating and dual-pane sunroof

Limited: 20-inch wheels

35th Anniversary Pacifica Hybrid models feature:

Hybrid Touring L: Premium Audio Group with 13 Alpine speakers, Uconnect 4C Nav with 8.4-inch display, 17-inch wheels

Hybrid Limited: 18-inch wheels

The S Appearance package can be added to any 35th Anniversary edition Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid for an even sportier, blacked-out, customized exterior.

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is available in 10 exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Brilliant Black, Bright White, Dark Cordovan, Granite Crystal Metallic, Jazz Blue, Luxury White, Maximum Steel, Ocean Blue Metallic and Velvet Red.

Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition

As America’s best-selling minivan ever, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a tremendous value. Available on Grand Caravan SE and SXT models, the 35th Anniversary edition includes 17-inch tech silver aluminum wheels, 35th Anniversary fender badge and a Bright grille.

Inside, an all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats, steering wheel and door trim, a Piano Black console and IP accent and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.

35th Anniversary Grand Caravan models feature:

SE: Stow ‘N Go second-row bucket seats, power driver’s seat

SXT: Navigation radio, Driver Convenience Group that features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, second-row window shades

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is available in six exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Black Onyx, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Octane Red and White Knuckle.

The Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan are built at Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Orders open in the spring, with 35th Anniversary Editions arriving in dealerships this summer – just in time for family road trips.