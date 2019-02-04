Without a shadow of a doubt, the big story behind the debut of the all-new Ram Heavy Duty family was the colossal peak torque of 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) in the models equipped with the Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel. The automaker claimed the truck with this engine is “the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment” and the video at the top of this page is here to prove that statement.

It comes from our friends at The Fast Lane Truck channel on YouTube and shows us what the new Ram HD is really capable of. And, of course, we are most impressed by how the truck tows a 35,000-pound (15,875-kilogram) trailer, just 100 lbs (45 kg) shy of its maximum towing capacity, with absolute confidence.

Building a truck that feels that good at such load isn’t easy, to say the least, and requires modifications to the chassis, suspension, brakes, and powertrain. In the video, Rod Romain, chief engineer of Ram’s Heavy Duty family, tells us what other enhancements have been made to the HD series for their new generation.

The 17-minute clip also highlights some of the cool features of the new HD family like the auxiliary camera that can be mounted in and behind the trailer. We also get to see the cabin of the Laramie Longhorn Edition, which is basically the most luxurious variant of the new workhorse.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will build its new HD series at its Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Mexico. All models will come with "unsurpassed" diesel powertrain warranty of five years or 100,000 miles. Sales are expected to start in the coming weeks with prices to be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck on YouTube