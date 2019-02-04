Roush is back with revised versions of its two hottest pickup offerings. The F-150 SC and F-150 Nitemare are both not new names in the industry but are gaining some minor upgrades for the 2019 model year.

Starting with the F-150 SC, which is described as the company’s “most advanced off-road performance truck to date,” it carries on with the supercharged version of Ford’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that develops 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and a peak torque of 610 pound-feet (827 Newton-meters). Compared to a stock Coyote V8, that’s 255 hp (190 kW) and 210 lb-ft (285 Nm) more.

Optionally, the truck can be equipped with an active exhaust system which has been upgraded for 2019. It uses electronic valve technology allowing drivers to choose from four different modes - touring, sport, wide-open, and custom, controlled through a mobile app or a switch on the center console. Other improvements for 2019 include additional suspension travel and 20-inch wheels wrapped in 305/55 rubber.

As for the F-150 Nitemare, it’s the company’s street-oriented take on Ford’s pickup and features the same powertrain with 610 hp (485 kW). Matching the power is a “bold sound” coming from a performance exhaust system with side exits, while optionally available is, again, the tuner’s active exhaust system with four different modes.

The Nitemare package can be easily distinguished from a stock F-150 by its all-black appearance with a signature radiator grille, custom front bumper cover, and sporty lowering kit. An exterior graphics pack adds optional contrasting accents "inspired by Roush’s rich motorsports history." The performance street truck rides on 22-inch wheels with Continental CrossContact tires.

Pricing for the F-150 SC starts from $24,900 over the factory MSRP, while the sportier Nitemare package will cost you at least $19,150 on top of the cost of the base vehicle.

Source: Roush