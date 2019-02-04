We’ve been talking a lot about the Mitsubishi Delica in recent months. If the Delica name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s a series of vans and pickups built by the Japanese manufacturer since 1968 that has evolved into an interesting MPV-SUV mashup in the last few years. Late last year, we saw a major overhaul of the current generation Delica, which was followed by a rugged off-road concept. Just a couple of days ago, we showed you a compact motorhome based on the pre-facelift version of the current generation, and now it’s time to take another step back in time.

Today we are recalling the fourth generation Delica which, depending on the region, was also known as the L400, Space Gear, and Starwagon. This particular example is from the relatively rare Chamonix trim level which means it has a more rugged exterior and some changes to the interior compared to the regular cargo or passenger variants.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline unit which was the flagship powertrain for the fourth-gen Delica. In this particular example, it is sending the power to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time AWD system. According to many, this is one of the most comfortable and fun to drive configurations, and – what’s probably more important – it’s quite reliable.

This car is heading to Canada from Japan with just below 62,000 miles (99,800 kilometers) and in great overall condition. The interior is basically mint and just requires a bit of deep cleaning. The exterior has no major dents, so a good wax and polish should make it look like a new car. It’s a highly loaded example with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, individual armrests on each seat, rear AC control, tons of AC blowers and cup holders, and a lot more.

