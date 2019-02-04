The Kia Telluride had a starring spot during the Super Bowl in an ad that shined a spotlight on the small town of West Point, Georgia, where the company recently started building the three-row SUV. The commercial is a brief documentary about a tiny town that most people don't know about but wants to be famous for what it makes.

The Telluride is Kia's new eight-passenger three-row that has the company competing head-to-head with the likes of the new Subaru Ascent and lower trims of the Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer. The Telluride's only available engine at launch is a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic can either send the power to the front wheels or optionally to an all-wheel-drive system.

Kia tailors its big SUV towards folks who have a family to haul and want to take a trip in comfort.

Source: Kia